Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATP cancels eight more events and WTA scratches four

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:10 IST
ATP cancels eight more events and WTA scratches four
ATP Tour logo Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus shutdown of top-level tennis was extended on Friday when the ATP cancelled eight tournaments and the WTA eliminated four. Wimbledon, which was due to end on July 12, had already been scratched as had the Olympics where the tennis was due to run from July 25 to August 2.

The ATP, which runs the men's tour, will not now host an event until the first week of August in Washington. They have cancelled July tournaments in Bastad, Hamburg and Newport, Rhode Island, as well as Los Cabos in Mexico, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuehel in Austria.

"The extended suspension also applies to the ATP Challenger Tour and to men's events on the ITF World Tennis Tour," said the ATP on its web site. A WTA spokesperson said that its events in Bastad, Lausanne, Bucharest and Jurmala in Latvia "will not be held, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic".

However, WTA tournaments in Palermo, from July 20-26, and in Karlsruhe, Germany, July 28 to August 2, are still on, for now. "A decision regarding the dates in which Karlsruhe and Palermo may be played along with further updates to the WTA calendar will be made in June," said the WTA statement.

The ATP also said it would make a decision on further cancellations next month. "Tournaments taking place from August 1, 2020 onwards are still planning to proceed," said its statement.

"A further update on the ATP Tour calendar is expected in mid-June." The fate of the US Open in New York is also expected to be decided in mid-June. "Just like tennis fans, players and tournament hosts all over the world, we share in the disappointment the Tour continues to be affected in this way," said Andrea Gaudenzi, the ATP Chairman.

"We continue to assess all of our options in an effort to resume the Tour as soon as it is safe to do so, including the feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season." The WTA spokesperson echoed the sentiment. "We regret this is the case but will continue to be guided by medical experts for when it is safe and possible to return to WTA competition. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are hopeful to be back on the court as soon as possible."

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Steel uncertain: Harrison flips message on Tomlin envelope

James Harrison backpedaled on suggestions Thursday that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin paid his fine for helmet-to-helmet contact in 2010. Harrison, fined 75,000 for a hit on Mohamed Massaquoi of the Cleveland Browns, said Thurs...

Ajay Bhalla directs states, UTs to facilitate movement of migrant workers by special trains, buses

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories UTs, directing them to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks, and facilitate their movement ...

Fisheries, livestock sector has potential to increase farmer's income: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans announcements to boost farm sector, saying that fisheries and livestock sector has the potential to increase the income of farmers. Fisheries and livestock...

New York to join neighbor states in opening beaches for Memorial Day -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday the state would join New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in reopening beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, aiming to prevent people from crossing state borders for a respite from the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020