Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manfred: MLB financials will work, '20 season is played

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:51 IST
Manfred: MLB financials will work, '20 season is played

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is confident owners and players will agree to return to work and play an 82-game regular-season schedule. But the commissioner cautioned any and all plans are dependent upon the coronavirus pandemic and global health crisis still rocking the United States.

Manfred said it's still not clear that it's safe for players and employees to return to work. Manfred made the comments as part of a townhall meeting on CNN discussing COVID-19 and the domestic efforts to contain the spread of the virus while rebuilding a shattered economy.

He said he is "hopeful we will have some Major League Baseball this summer" and outlined the measures the league is taking to make it as safe as possible when games are played. Financial discussions are looming. Manfred said there is no "fight" about splitting revenues regardless of what is being portrayed. He said that discussion is still to come, and expects a quick resolution for the better.

"Whenever there's a discussion about economics, people characterize it as a fight," he said. "I have great confidence we'll reach agreement with the players association ... on making it safe to come back to work and the economic issues involved." A lab in Utah will handle multiple tests per week for every player in a deal made directly with MLB. If a player tests positive, MLB will not shut down, Manfred said. Instead, the player will be quarantined until he tests negative for COVID-19 twice in 24 hours.

"Our experts are advising us that we don't need a 14-day quarantine," Manfred said. "The positive individual will be removed from the group, quarantined, then contact tracing with the individual and point of care testing with the individuals to minimize the chance there's been a spread." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Swedish clubs clash with health authorities as season remains on hold

Swedens elite soccer clubs have accused the countrys health authorities of banning them from carrying out their profession as frustration over the COVID-19 pandemic grows.The top-flight Allsvenskan has been aiming to get underway on June 14...

JK govt promotes e-learning under Samagra Shiksha to facilitate students during lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a slew of measures under its Samagra Shiksha programme to facilitate students with complete access to education through technological interventions and other viable means in the wake of the COV...

Jharkhand Cong informs AICC of efforts to bring back all migrants

Jharkhand Congress president Rameshwar Oraon on Friday said that about one lakh migrant workers of the state returned home so far while efforts were on to bring back all other stranded people. Taking part in a video conference with AICC Gen...

'Star Trek, not Star Wars:' NASA releases basic principles for moon exploration pact

NASA on Friday set the stage for a global debate over the basic principles governing how humans will live and work on the moon, as it released the main tenets of an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords.The acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020