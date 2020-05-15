Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steel uncertain: Harrison flips message on Tomlin envelope

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 23:00 IST
Steel uncertain: Harrison flips message on Tomlin envelope

James Harrison backpedaled on suggestions Thursday that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin paid his fine for helmet-to-helmet contact in 2010. Harrison, fined $75,000 for a hit on Mohamed Massaquoi of the Cleveland Browns, said Thursday in a podcast interview that Tomlin left him an envelope after his fine was reduced to $50,000 upon appeal.

The Steelers issued a denial and Harrison's agent also said the Tomlin payment never happened. Harrison posted a self-defense statement to Instagram on Friday.

"Wow y'all really comparing what I said to BOUNTYGATE?!? Mike T. Has NEVER paid me for hurting someone or TRYING to hurt someone or put a bounty on ANYBODY! If you knew the full story of what happened back then you'd know that BS fine for a Legal Play wasn't even penalized during the game. The league was getting pressure because the first concussion lawsuits were starting and they had to look like they cared about player safety all of a sudden. Before that they had been SELLING a photo of THAT SAME PLAY FOR $55 on the NFL website with other videos of the NFL'S GREATEST HITS that the league Profited On back then. "When the league had to start pretending like they cared about player safety they took all those things down off their website and they started fining guys ridiculous amounts for the same plays they used to profit off of. EVERYBODY knew it -- even these same media people and all the fans that were sending money to me and the team to cover the fine. AGAIN AT NO TIME did Mike T. EVER suggest anybody hurt anybody or that they'd be rewarded for anything like that. GTFOH with that BS!!!"

Speaking on Barstool's "Going Deep" podcast with former Steelers teammate Willie Colon, Harrison said of a helmet-to-helmet hit that concussed then-Cleveland receiver Massaquoi, "The g-est thing Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope after that. I'm not going to say what, but he handed me an envelope after that." Steelers president Art Rooney II firmly denied the claim.

Harrison's agent, Bill Parise, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, "Absolutely not. Never happened. I would have known that. It didn't happen." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Swedish clubs clash with health authorities as season remains on hold

Swedens elite soccer clubs have accused the countrys health authorities of banning them from carrying out their profession as frustration over the COVID-19 pandemic grows.The top-flight Allsvenskan has been aiming to get underway on June 14...

JK govt promotes e-learning under Samagra Shiksha to facilitate students during lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a slew of measures under its Samagra Shiksha programme to facilitate students with complete access to education through technological interventions and other viable means in the wake of the COV...

Jharkhand Cong informs AICC of efforts to bring back all migrants

Jharkhand Congress president Rameshwar Oraon on Friday said that about one lakh migrant workers of the state returned home so far while efforts were on to bring back all other stranded people. Taking part in a video conference with AICC Gen...

'Star Trek, not Star Wars:' NASA releases basic principles for moon exploration pact

NASA on Friday set the stage for a global debate over the basic principles governing how humans will live and work on the moon, as it released the main tenets of an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords.The acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020