NFL-Seahawks' Dunbar says witnesses exonerate him of armed robbery charges

An attorney for the Seattle Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar says five witnesses have signed statements saying the cornerback was in no way involved in an armed robbery near Miami this week, the Miami Herald reported on Friday. Authorites filed arrest warrants on Thursday for Dunbar, 27, and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, 22, after multiple witnesses accused them of robbing guests at gunpoint at a house party in Miramar on Wednesday, according to the Miramar Police Department.

Neither of the South Florida natives had turned themselves in as of Friday afternoon, according to reports. The police said the two players were identified as guests at the party and allegedly stole over $7,000 in cash and at least two watches valued at $18,000 and $25,000 each.

Dunbar's defense attorney Michael Grieco said the five witnesses attested that Dunbar was not involved and said he presented the affidavits to the Broward State Attorney's Office, according to the Miami Herald. Baker's attorney is also in contact with the police department, according to reports.

The arrest warrant said there was a dispute at the party in which the guests were gambling and playing cards and video games. Baker took out a gun after the argument at the card table and pointed it at another guest, the warrant said. Baker then allegedly asked Dunbar and another man wearing a red mask to start collecting money and some other belongings from people at the party.

Dunbar has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, and Baker has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault. The NFL, the Seahawks and the Giants all put out statements saying they were aware of the matter, but had no further comment.