Ronaldo steps up his game in Champions League, says Giorgio Chiellini

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini has praised Portugal's star performance in the Champions League. Chiellini has said that Ronaldo goes up to another level when it comes to the Champions League.

"Cristiano is doing well even though he had that knee problem that slowed him down for a month and a half. He changed the way he played compared to when he was younger. He is enhanced with the big games," Goal.com quoted Chiellini as saying to Christian Vieri during an Instagram Live chat. "Maybe against the small teams he makes a performance that seems subdued. With the big ones, he is incredible. In the Champions League, he turns. He feels it coming and he turns the engine up," he added.

Juventus are chasing a Champions League title for the first time since 1996 and before the suspension of the competition due to coronavirus, the side had lost the first leg match of the round-of-16 match against Lyon. Ronaldo is the first player to win the Champions League five times.

He last won the Champions League in 2018 as he helped Real Madrid claim the title. The 35-year-old Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 32 games for Juventus this season. (ANI)