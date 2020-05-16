Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ronaldo steps up his game in Champions League, says Giorgio Chiellini

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini has praised Portugal's star performance in the Champions League.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 16-05-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 09:43 IST
Ronaldo steps up his game in Champions League, says Giorgio Chiellini
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo . Image Credit: ANI

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini has praised Portugal's star performance in the Champions League. Chiellini has said that Ronaldo goes up to another level when it comes to the Champions League.

"Cristiano is doing well even though he had that knee problem that slowed him down for a month and a half. He changed the way he played compared to when he was younger. He is enhanced with the big games," Goal.com quoted Chiellini as saying to Christian Vieri during an Instagram Live chat. "Maybe against the small teams he makes a performance that seems subdued. With the big ones, he is incredible. In the Champions League, he turns. He feels it coming and he turns the engine up," he added.

Juventus are chasing a Champions League title for the first time since 1996 and before the suspension of the competition due to coronavirus, the side had lost the first leg match of the round-of-16 match against Lyon. Ronaldo is the first player to win the Champions League five times.

He last won the Champions League in 2018 as he helped Real Madrid claim the title. The 35-year-old Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 32 games for Juventus this season. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF jawan kills wife, 2 children in Allahabad

New Delhi, May 16 PTI&#160;A CRPF jawan posted at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot dead his wife and two children on Saturday, officials said. They said the incident was reported from the Group Centre of the force in Allahabad earl...

As Australia slowly relaxes lockdown, Victoria battles COVID-19 clusters

Struggling to curb the spread of the coronavirus while the rest of Australia has begun relaxing a two-month lockdown, Victoria state on Saturday reported 11 new cases, including some linked to known clusters at a meat factory and a McDonald...

Rugby-Women players worry whether game will return as NZ Super Rugby gears up

While New Zealands Super Rugby players are preparing to return to their teams on Monday before a domestic competition starts next month, the countrys elite women players are concerned at a lack of clarity on whether they will play at all th...

Liquor delivery only within municipal limits in Thane district

Home delivery of liquor will be allowed only within the limits of various municipalities in Maharashtras Thane district, barring containment zones in these areas, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Saturday. Thane district coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020