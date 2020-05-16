Left Menu
T-Wolves edge 76ers in NBA 2K League Finals rematch

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 10:19 IST
In a rematch of the 2019 NBA 2K Finals, T-Wolves Gaming once again got past 76ers GC on Friday. The T-Wolves (3-1) emerged with a 2-1 win over the 76ers (0-4) in the best-of-three series. The result was similar to the finish last August, when the T-Wolves downed the 76ers 3-2 in the best-of-five finals.

In other Friday matches, Warriors Gaming Squad and Mavs Gaming earned victories to tie Raptors Uprising GC for first place at 4-0. The Raptors were idle Friday. The Warriors swept Cavs Legion GC 2-0, the Mavs edged Kings Guard Gaming 2-1, and Hawks Talon GC downed Pacers Gaming 2-0.

Originally scheduled to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The T-Wolves topped the 76ers 72-68 in the decisive third game, with Michael "BearDaBeast" Key posting 28 points and seven assists while Jordan "JMoney" Martinez added 26 points for the victors. The 76ers had forced a third game with a 69-63 decision in Game 2. Ethan "Radiant" White and Rashann "Scretty" Petty scored 25 points apiece for the 76ers.

The first game was a 67-55 T-Wolves win thanks to 40 points and 11 assists from BearDaBeast. Mihad "FEAST" Feratovic added 10 points and 11 boards for the T-Wolves. The Warriors opened with a 61-56 win over the Cavs, getting 30 points and six assists from Charlie "CB13" Bostwick plus 20 points and 14 rebounds from Malik "Slaughter" Leisinger.

Slaughter's 11-point, 18-rebound effort powered the Warriors to a series-clinching, 61-47 victory. Artreyo "Dimez" Boyd poured in 30 points as the Mavs pulled out a 59-51 win over the Kings in the third game. The Mavs' Peter "PeteBeBallin" Malin chipped in 10 points, 16 boards and five blocks. Matthew "Bash" Robles topped the Kings with 15 points.

The Mavs won the series opener 71-55, getting 23 points apiece from Dimez and Justin "Sherm" Sherman. Yusuf "Yusuf_Scarbz" Abdulla had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Kings. Connor "Dat Boy Shotz" Rodrigues amassed 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists as the Kings took the second game 67-48. Sherm led the Mavs with 16 points.

The Hawks edged the Pacers 57-55 in the first game behind 25 points from Mykel "Kel" Wilson plus 22 points and seven assists from Michael "BP" Diaz-Cruz. Nicolas "Swizurk" Grech topped the Pacers with 17 points. The second game was an 86-65 rout for the Hawks thanks to 34 points and 11 assists from BP as well as 27 points from Kel. The Pacers got 20 points from Eddy "BOHIO" Perez.

"Both KEL and BP are developing better chemistry together as displayed in tonight's matchup versus Pacers Gaming," Hawks head coach Wesley Acuff said in a statement. "While we are excited by our recent performances, we are now focused on our only game next week against the undefeated Raptors Uprising GC." Week 3 opens Tuesday with four matches:

--76ers GC vs. Pacers Gaming --Knicks Gaming vs. Raptors Uprising GC

--Lakers Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad --Pistons GT vs. Wizards District Gaming

NBA 2K League standings T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 4-0

T1. Mavs Gaming, 4-0 T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 4-0

4. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-0 5. Hawks Talon GC, 3-1

T6. Hornets Venom GT, 2-1 T6. T-Wolves Gaming, 2-1

T6. Wizards District Gaming, 2-1 T9. Bucks Gaming, 2-2

T9. Kings Guard Gaming, 2-2 T9. Knicks Gaming, 1-1

T9. Magic Gaming, 1-1 T9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-0

T9. Jazz Gaming, 0-0 T9. NetsGC, 0-0

T9. Pistons GT, 0-0 17. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 1-2

T18. Cavs Legion GC, 1-3 T18. Pacers Gaming, 1-3

T18. Grizz Gaming, 0-2 T21. Heat Check Gaming, 0-4

T21. Lakers Gaming, 0-4 T21. 76ers GC, 0-4

--Field Level Media

