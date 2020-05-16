Players praise Hockey India's online coaching course, say it was insightful

National senior team players on Saturday said that Hockey India's 'Basic' level coaching course provided a lot of perspective about the game which will help them in making better decisions on the field. A total of 32 senior men and 23 women core probables, currently stationed at the Sports Authority of India Centre here, took the online course.

The course was a part of a meticulously-designed coaching programme, known as the 'Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway' which was launched last year with the aim of providing a simplified education structure that helps in the development of coaches. The core probables got 36 hours to review their online sessions, and then clear an online assessment examination which was based on the latest FIH rules and regulations.

The online assessment examination for men and women was held on May 11 and 15 respectively. Men's team midfielder Hardik Singh said learning all the rules and regulations will help him make better decisions.

"Hockey is a very fast sport. Many things happen in a matter of seconds and sometimes we don't have much time to make good decisions," he said. "Learning about all the rules and regulations through the coaching course will really help me to take the ball forward swiftly and be aware of when we should go for video referrals during matches," said the 21-year-old.

Forward Ramandeep said he was glad to learn about the history of the game. "I really enjoyed the course. I have been playing for a long time, but I didn't know so much about the history of the game. Hockey has been a very important sport for the citizens of India and it was surely important for us to learn about how the sport was invented and the gradual spread of the sport in the world." "Learning the history of the game has helped me add context to the sport and I think this experience will help us become better players," he added. Women's team goalkeeper Savita said learning about the dimensions of the field would help her communicate better with the defenders.

"Being a goalkeeper, I think it's very important for me to know about the dimensions of the hockey field," she said. "If I know the dimensions of the pitch well, then I can ensure that our defenders are standing at the right positions and it will certainly improve the way we communicate on the field." Forward Sharmila Devi added that the course will make a big difference in the way she plays the sport going forward.

"The coaching course was really insightful and informative. Given that I am still finding my way in international hockey, it's great that I could look at the sport through the coaching staff's eyes and also brush up on the rules and regulations of the sport. "With more theoretical knowledge of the sport, I think all of us will have a much better understanding of hockey once we get back on the pitch," said the 18-year-old.