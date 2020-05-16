Left Menu
Development News Edition

Balbir Senior's condition "stabilising" but still on ventilator support: grandson

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 17:02 IST
Balbir Senior's condition "stabilising" but still on ventilator support: grandson

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior didn't suffer any more cardiac arrest in the past few days and his condition "is stabilising" though he is still on ventilator support, his maternal grandson Kabir said on Saturday. Giving an update of Balbir Senior's health condition, Kabir said his grandfather has not still regained consciousness.

"No further cardiac events since last update. His condition is stabilizing, but continues to be on ventilator assistance. He still hasn't regained consciousness," Kabir said. "MRI brain done, results awaiting." He said doctors at Fortis Hospital at Mohali were continuously assessing the hockey legend's health condition.

The triple Olympic medallist had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning and has been on ventilator support since then. He had suffered two more cardiac arrests on Wednesday. On Thursday, Kabir had said, "Nana ji suffered two more cardiac arrests yesterday. His condition has not deteriorated since then but continues to be very critical and on ventilator assistance." The 96-year-old was admitted to a private hospital with high fever in Mohali on May 8.

In January last year, he was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia. One of the country's greatest athletes, Balbir Senior was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten. He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957.

He was also the manager of India's World Cup-winning team in 1975..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases top 50,000 - ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia topped 50,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said. A ministry official reported 2,840 new cases, taking the cumulative total to 51,980. That was up from an average of around 1,500 new cases ...

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, toll now 74; 477 test positive,count rises to 10,585: TN govt.

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, toll now 74 477 test positive,count rises to 10,585 TN govt....

India to ease restrictions on foreign ownership in defence ventures

India will ease restrictions on the level of foreign ownership in defence manufacturing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, in a move aimed at cutting down on imports.Under the plan, foreign investors would be able to own...

Keith Urban performs at drive-in concert for frontline healthcare workers

Country star Keith Urban gave a surprise to some frontline healthcare workers as he performed live at a drive-in concert in Nashville, Tennessee. More than 200 doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, and staff from nearby hospitals ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020