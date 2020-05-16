Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pearson fearful of fatality if Premier League season resumes

PTI | London | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:42 IST
Pearson fearful of fatality if Premier League season resumes

Watford manager Nigel Pearson has raised the possibility of a coronavirus-related death should the Premier League season resume amid the pandemic. English top-flight teams could return to some type of training next week following a Premier League meeting on Monday where medical protocols will be voted on and there are plans to get matches going again by mid-June.

Pearson, however, has doubts about 'Project Restart' with much of Britain still in lockdown due to COVID-19. "God forbid we have a fatality," he told The Times. "People are closing their eyes to the threat. "Yes, we would like to restart it but it's got to be safe. We should be cautious. To ignore possibilities is foolhardy. It's about safeguarding people's health." Pearson, whose Watford side are presently above the relegation zone on goal difference alone, added: "We have to try to believe (British Government) advice that we're being given that we've reached the peak but there's still an incredible number of people losing their lives through this.

"The death toll in the UK is anything between 33,000 and 38,000. That's filling our stadium and then filling it half again. It's a sobering thought." Meanwhile Norwich captain Grant Hanley has become the latest Premier League player to express concerns about a resumption of the season, with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Tottenham's Danny Rose, on-loan at Newcastle this season, and Brighton's Glenn Murray having already voiced their worries. "I think the overall feeling is that players have got concerns," Hanley told Sky Sports.

"Looking at the protocols for going back to training, I think that's probably fair enough. But it's just the next step after that, like where do we go from there? In terms of going back into contact training and games. "My missus is pregnant and she's due at the start of July, so there's obviously worries there for myself. "There's nothing (in terms of the) sort of information being given to us on, for example, how do we travel to games? Where do we stay? What are the hotels? How can we guarantee hotels are going to be safe for us to be in? "Ultimately it's putting your family at risk that is the main concern and that's the worry I think all the teams will have at this minute in time." AFP BS BS

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

ADVISORY-PTI SPECIALS

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 16, Saturday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-ACCIDENTS -- DEL84 New Delhi Hit-and-runs, collisions an...

Mexico reports fresh one-day coronavirus record of 2,437 new cases- health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Friday confirmed 290 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,437 new infections in a fresh one-day record rise in cases since the start of the pandemic.The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 45,032 ...

Commercial mining of coal on revenue share basis: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced commercial mining of coal by the private sector, ending government monopoly in the sector. In her fourth tranche of the economic package, she said commercial mining will be done on r...

Allow sale agreements on stamp papers during this lockdown for loan processing: CREDAI

Realtors body Credai on Saturday demanded that real estate regulators across States should allow execution of sale agreements for booking of flats on stamp papers during this lockdown so that banks can provide home loans to customers to buy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020