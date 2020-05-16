Balbir Sr's condition 'stabilising' but still on ventilator support: grandson

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr didn't suffer any more "cardiac events" in the past few days and his condition "is stabilising" though he remains on ventilator support, his maternal grandson Kabir said on Saturday. Giving a health update of the three-time Olympic gold medallist, Kabir said his grandfather has still not regained consciousness.

"No further cardiac events since last update. His condition is stabilising, but continues to be on ventilator assistance. He still hasn't regained consciousness," Kabir said. "MRI brain done, results awaiting." He said doctors were continuously assessing his condition.

The hockey great had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning and has been on ventilator support since then. He had suffered two more cardiac arrests on Wednesday. On Thursday, Kabir had said, "Nana ji suffered two more cardiac arrests yesterday. His condition has not deteriorated since then but continues to be very critical and on ventilator assistance." The 96-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali with high fever on May 8.

In January last year, he was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia. One of the country's greatest athletes, Balbir Sr was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten. He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957.

He was also the manager of India's World Cup-winning team in 1975..