Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Serie A clubs given permission to return to team training

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given Serie A clubs permission to start team training on Monday, May 18.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 17-05-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 08:36 IST
Coronavirus: Serie A clubs given permission to return to team training
Serie A logo . Image Credit: ANI

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given Serie A clubs permission to start team training on Monday, May 18. The announcement was made by Conte during a press conference and this comes as a big boost for the restart plans of Italy's football competition.

However, the Prime Minister also made it clear that the league could only start if safety guarantees are met. "Team training will restart on May 18, including football. Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora is following the situation with great attention and is very responsible," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

"We must wait for conditions to be achieved to guarantee maximum safety for the resumption of the championship. We need some more guarantees which at the moment have not been met. We hope this will happen as soon as possible," he added. Earlier this week, Serie A clubs voted on June 13 as the date for the return of the competition.

However, the league requires the clearance from the government to start the Serie A on this date. The Serie A clubs have already recalled players back to Italy who had returned to their home countries in order to spend lockdown with their families.

The competition has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus. Before the suspension, Juventus was at the top of the table while Lazio was at the second spot.

On Saturday, Germany's Bundesliga became the first major football league to restart its suspended season. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese state media slams "lawless" Hong Kong schools after history test row

Chinese state media said Hong Kong schools have become lawless as controversy builds over a history question in a school exam, rekindling tensions over academic freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.Beijing and some Hong Kong officials have ...

Chinese survey team plans to summit deserted Everest

A Chinese government-backed team plans to summit Mount Everest this week at a time when the worlds tallest peak has been closed to commercial climbers. Bad weather forced the team charged with measuring the mountains current height to retur...

Six killed, 20 injured in road accident in China

A speeding bus turned turtle after crashing into a guardrail in southwest Chinas Sichuan province, killing six and wounding 20 people, local officials have said. The accident took place on Saturday when the vehicle overturned after crashing...

Bala Devi is an inspiration to all women footballers: Praful Patel

All India Football Federation President Praful Patel felt that all players should take inspiration from womens team forward Bala Devi who is currently on a professional contract with Rangers, the first Indian woman footballer to do so. Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020