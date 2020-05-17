Sports News Roundup: Veteran Hemsky makes retirement official; Former Redskins star Manley has coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

No soundtrack but NASCAR hopes for a hit on the return

Like a movie with no musical score, NASCAR returns from a two-month novel coronavirus-forced hiatus on Sunday for a race without the fans who provide the background soundtrack for sporting events around the world. Not even the growl from 40 V8 stockcar engines will make up for the silence in the empty grandstands at South Carolina's Darlington Raceway as NASCAR drivers discard iracing consoles for a return to the danger and excitement of the real thing.

NZ gives sports sector $157 million boosts to get through COVID-19

New Zealand's struggling sports sector has received a NZ$265 million ($157 million) injection from the government to help it mitigate some of the worst financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Minister Grant Robertson said on Sunday. Robertson, who is also New Zealand's finance minister and delivered the national budget on Thursday, said funding and revenue had dried up for nearly all sports organisations and that they were under "immense strain".

Veteran Hemsky makes retirement official

Fifteen-year veteran Ales Hemsky officially retired from the NHL. Hemsky, 36, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2001 NHL Draft by the Oilers and spent 10-plus seasons in Edmonton. He also played for the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars before ending his career with the Montreal Canadiens, playing in seven games in the 2017-18 season.

Soccer: Eerie silence across stadiums as Bundesliga restarts

From social distancing substitutes using airport stairs, to disinfected balls and a potential television audience of one billion, the Bundesliga enjoyed a chequered restart as the first major sports league to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic. German soccer's top two divisions, suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus, returned on Saturday with a schedule that included the Bundesliga's showcase -- the Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 -- as football-starved fans around the world tuned in to watch live action.

Pilot in fatal Kobe crash had no alcohol or drugs in system

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed with Kobe Bryant and seven others aboard didn't have alcohol or drugs in his system, according to multiple media reports on Friday. The autopsy on 50-year-old deceased pilot Ara Zobayan came back clean.

NFL - Giants' player Baker turns himself in on armed robbery charges

NFL player DeAndre Baker turned himself in to authorities on Saturday on charges of armed robbery, according to jail records and his attorney. Baker, a New York Giants cornerback, and Seattle Seahawks player Quinton Dunbar were accused of robbing guests at gunpoint at a house party near Miami on Wednesday, according to arrest warrants issued on Thursday by police in Miramar, Florida.

Report: Former Redskins star Manley has coronavirus

Former Washington Redskins star Dexter Manley has tested positive for the coronavirus, The Athletic reported on Saturday. The entity said Manley was tested after feeling ill about 10 days ago. The report added that Manley is resting comfortably and in "no imminent danger at this time."

NFL - Redskins' Latimer arrested on assault, firearm charges

NFL wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday on charges including assault in the second degree and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to a Douglas County, Colorado sheriff report. Latimer, a wide receiver who signed with the Washington Redskins in April, was one of three people taken into custody after authorities responded to a call of shots fired inside an apartment.

New York to reopen auto, horse racing tracks without fans

New York's Watkins Glen International auto race circuit and several horse racing tracks in the state can reopen without fans from June 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. NASCAR, which returns from a two-month, novel coronavirus-enforced hiatus on Sunday for a fanless event in South Carolina, had previously scheduled a Cup Series race at Watkins Glen for August.

MLB - League proposes rigorous testing among guidelines for return

Players may have to skip the showers and spitting will not be allowed under guidelines proposed by Major League Baseball to bring America's pastime back during the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB presented health and safety protocols to its players' union, the Athletic reported on Saturday https://theathletic.com/1818308/2020/05/16/exclusive-mlb-proposes-medical-protocols-to-players-in-67-page-document/?source=user_shared_article, as a set of potential guidelines for the 2020 season, which has been on hold since March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.