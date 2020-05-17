Left Menu
Development News Edition

BFI introduces 'special COVID-19 insurance cover' for national campers

The Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and Guidelines for national coaching camps include a 'special COVID-19 insurance cover' for all campers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 23:03 IST
BFI introduces 'special COVID-19 insurance cover' for national campers
Boxing Federation of India . Image Credit: ANI

The Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and Guidelines for national coaching camps include a 'special COVID-19 insurance cover' for all campers. "All the boxers, coaches, and support staff should be insured as per camp norms for medical emergencies and accidents. A special COVID-19 insurance cover to be added for all campers," reads the SOP.

The guidelines also state that all the boxers returning to national coaching camps will be tested at the entrance for coronavirus and will stay in self-quarantine. However, the duration of the self-quarantine will vary depending on from which zone the athlete has come. Athletes from the green/orange zone will be put in self-quarantine for five days while boxers from the red zone will be put in self-quarantine for 14 days prior to the start of training.

Also, no national camper will be allowed to leave the campus until the situation normalises. In case such a camper leaves the campus and wants to return back then he/she should undergo testing again at the entrance followed by self-quarantine, according to the SOP. The training of boxers will be initiated in small groups of three or four at a given time and high-intensity workout will be discouraged till the situation normalises as high-intensity training may give rise to relative immunosuppression window of 72 hours where such athlete may be susceptible to viral and bacterial infections thus further suppressing the immune system.

All the equipment used will be sanitised daily after its use and social distancing norms will be followed. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court issues SOPs for virtual courts proceedings

The Supreme Court has issued a fresh set of Standard Operating Procedure SOP for advocates and party-in-persons for e-filing, mentioning, listing and video conferencing hearing.In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, considering the pre...

JNUTA expresses shock over burglary incidents on varsity campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association on Sunday expressed shock at the recent incidents of burglary in the faculty quarters and questioned security lapses on the varsity campus. These incidents have once again exposed the utt...

Man held for murder

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death following a dispute over Rs 500 in Pachpaoli area of the city on Sunday, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested. An official said the deceased Vickey alias Vitthal Siddharth Bagde 20 wa...

U.S. CDC reports 1,467,065 coronavirus cases, 88,709 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported 1,467,065 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 31,967 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,394 to 88,709.The CDC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020