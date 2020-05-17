Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virat Kohli lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's 'beast mentality'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday expressed his admiration for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo saying the latter has a "beast mentality".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 23:35 IST
Virat Kohli lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's 'beast mentality'
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo. Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday expressed his admiration for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo saying the latter has a "beast mentality". Kohli joined Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on an Instagram Live video session where both the athletes talked on a range of topics.

During the interaction, Chhetri asked Kohli to name "one non-cricket playing athlete who makes your jaw drop when you watch his or her live performance." "Cristiano Ronaldo. Let me explain, there are many great athletes and there are people who you look up to. There are people who play in a manner that is amazing but to turn up for big matches that regularly Cristiano stands out," Kohli replied.

The Indian skipper also recalled Champions League match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid where Ronaldo had netted a hat-trick to take his side through. In the 2018-19 season of the Champions League, Juventus were trailing 2-0 after the first leg against Atletico Madrid. However, in the second leg, the 35-year-old scored a hat trick to hand Juventus a 3-0 victory.

"What stood out was he went to Juventus and it was a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. They lost 2-0 (in the first leg). For a guy to say, two days prior to the game, all his friends who come into the game, it is going to be a special night. The conviction for that guy to say that we are going to go through and score a hat-trick and take them through, that to me is a beast mentality," Kohli said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Vikings S Harris signs franchise tender

Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris signed his franchise tender with the team. Harris will earn a guaranteed salary of 11.441 million in 2020, per Spotrac. He has until the July 15 deadline to agree to a long-term contract with the Viki...

Centre's order on extending lockdown till May 31 will be followed strictly: WB govt

The West Bengal government on Sunday said the central government order on extending the lockdown till May 31 will be followed strictly and no violations of the order would be tolerated. The ongoing status quo will continue. It will be follo...

'He wouldn't say a word' - Rwanda genocide fugitive lived incognito in Paris

Rwandan genocide fugitive Felicien Kabuga, whose arrest on Saturday ended 26 years on the run, was a frail, elderly man who said little to neighbors and who would take a stroll most days outside of his apartment in a well-off suburb of Pari...

Auraiya road accident: Sub inspector, 7 constables suspended; death toll rises to 26

A police sub-inspector and seven constables were on Sunday suspended for negligence in discharging duty in connection with the Auraiya road accident in Uttar Pradesh in which the death toll rose to 26 with another man succumbing to injuries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020