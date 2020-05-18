Left Menu
Development News Edition

In rarefied air... mountain villagers to lace up boots for Euro 2020

PTI | Gspon | Updated: 18-05-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 10:16 IST
In rarefied air... mountain villagers to lace up boots for Euro 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Despite the postponement of Euro 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, a small Swiss mountain village -- thought to be home to the highest pitch in Europe -- is hoping to stage a scaled-down version of the tournament this summer. The European Mountain Village Championship dates back to 2008, the same year Switzerland co-hosted the conventional tournament with neighbors Austria, and is set to return to its origins in Gspon.

The competition was the brainchild of Fabian Furrer, a Gspon native and sports magazine editor, who splits his time between Bern and this idyllic village of 585 inhabitants, wherein the winter "the ski slopes run across the football pitch". Perched atop the canton of Valais in the Swiss Alps near Zermatt, Gspon sits two kilometers above sea level and is only accessible by cable car. Its football pitch, which bears the name of former Switzerland and Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, lies buried beneath snow each year until May.

After the inaugural event won by a team from Spain, the second edition was held in 2012 in Kleinarl, Austria, at an altitude of just over 1,000 meters. French ski resort Morzine most recently staged the tournament in 2016. Originally planned for June, much like Euro 2020, the "Bergdorf Euro" was also forced to find new dates and pushed back until August 28-30.

- Isle of Man, Netherlands invited - "When I sent a message on WhatsApp to all the coaches saying that the Euro would be postponed to the end of August, they replied 10 minutes later and they were all very positive," said Furrer. "Nobody has the guarantee the tournament can be organized as planned, but we are very optimistic and we make sure everything will be ready." "For this year, we have fingers crossed. I hope we can travel to Switzerland," said Gary Christian, the player-coach of Peel Saint-German, a team from the small seaside town on the Isle of Man.

Nine teams are signed up to take part. Morzine will again represent France, with Kleinarl competing for Austria and Piedimulera, from the Piedmont village in Italy, also set to make the trip. More surprisingly, the Dutch will be there too, represented by Viljen, a village that claims to be one of the highest points in the country at 200 meters above sea level. Sweden, Germany, and Belgium will also send teams.

Participants are required to meet certain criteria. Teams must be strictly amateur and play in leagues between the seventh and 11th tiers in their respective countries "to avoid huge differences in the level of play", says Thierry Marchand, a restaurant owner and coach of Morzine.

- 'Out of breath quicker' - However, the "mountain village" requirement is slightly more flexible. While Peel tops out at just 100 meters above the Irish Sea, it is an essential part of the famous Isle of Man TT, the hair-raising motorcycle race over the island's hilly roads staged annually since 1907 on the "Mountain Course".

The pitch at Ottmar Hitzfeld Stadium, nestled into the mountainside, is smaller than usual with flat surfaces hard to find and sits next to a steep drop. "If the ball goes over the safety nets, it's gone forever," chuckles Marchand, a former defender and current president of Morzine. But above all, at this altitude, "we're out of breath quicker," he acknowledged. "And even if we spend the whole year at 1,000m, to play at 2,000m requires great physical condition." "Playing football at altitude is one thing but the other thing, it's very hot in summer, we can have 30 degrees there. We never experience this on our island," says Peel's Christian, a 40-year-old accountant who supports Manchester United.

"Many players in our team are touching 40 and don't play football regularly anymore." While admitting his team is "thin on the ground in terms of talent", Christian is eagerly awaiting football's return from its virus-enforced hiatus and another chance to represent the Isle of Man, better known for cycling star Mark Cavendish.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Migrants pelt stones at police, public in Ahmedabad

Nearly 100 migrant workers gathered on a busy road connecting IIM Ahmedabad with Vastrapur area here on Monday and pelted stones at police and people passing by during the lockdown, an official said. A local claimed the migrant workers were...

Despite govt's warning, Amritsar's Mata Bhadrakali temple opens its gate to devotees

Despite the government disallowing the opening of religious places to devotees during the fourth phase of lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities at Mata Bhadrakali temple in Amritsar permitted people to enter the premises...

Japan's economy in recession, Q1 GDP shrinks annualised 3.4 pc

Japans economy contracted an annualised 3.4 per cent during the January to March quarter as coronavirus pandemic continues to have a significant impact, according to government data released on Monday. It is the second straight contraction,...

Soccer-Heading Down Under was a gamble that paid off for Fowler

Robbie Fowler believes his decision to move to Australia was a gamble that paid off and that his Brisbane Roar side would have been contenders for a third A-League title had the coronavirus outbreak not intervened. The former England and Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020