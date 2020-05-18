Players were excited, just like Matchday 1: Thomas Muller relishes Bundesliga return

After the resumption of Bundesliga, Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller said that the players were excited, just like they were before Matchday 1 in August. Bundesliga returned to action on May 16 after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the table toppers, Bayern Munich, continued impressive form on their return to the field on Sunday when they thrashed Union Berlin by 2-0.

"We travelled here to take three points, we've achieved that. There was room for improvement here and there, especially in the first 25 minutes, we resorted to too many long balls then," the club's official website quoted Muller as saying. "We improved a bit after that. We were more confident after the opener, we should have scored another goal before half-time. Our display was okay but there was certainly room for improvement. We were excited, just like before Matchday 1 in August," he added.

With this victory, Bayern Munich now have a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, amassing 58 points. The club is followed by Borussia Dortmund (54) and Borussia Monchengladbach (52). As the matches are being played behind closed doors, Muller said, "Both teams coped really well with the circumstances. Our focus is on the sport as soon as the ball rolls. Of course the fans can give us some extra momentum, but we must ignore that. We're four points clear, we took another step towards our big goal today."

Robert Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the match, handing his side a 1-0 lead. Bayern Munich was awarded a penalty in the 40th minute and Lewandowski did not make any mistake to put his side ahead of Union Berlin before the end of the first half. In the second half of the game, Benjamin Pavard netted a stunning goal in the 80th minute to take the scoreline to 2-0. The match concluded on the same as Union Berlin failed to score even a single goal. (ANI)