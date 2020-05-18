Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean football club sorry for 'X-rated' sex doll controversy

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:53 IST
South Korean football club sorry for 'X-rated' sex doll controversy

One of South Korea's top football clubs apologised for causing "deep concern" Monday after being accused of using sex dolls to fill empty seats at a weekend game. FC Seoul insisted the mannequins -- used in the absence of fans, who are banned because of the coronavirus -- had "no connection to sex toys".

But some of the artificial spectators, deployed for Sunday's game against Gwangju FC, wore T-shirts with the logo of SoloS, a sex toy seller. Other mannequins, which wore facemasks and were separated according to social distancing guidelines, held placards advertising the company and some of its models. Most of them were female, but some were male.

FC Seoul said the company which provided the mannequins had previously provided them to SoloS, hence the advertising in which they were clad. "We are sincerely sorry for causing deep concern to fans," FC Seoul said in a statement, following uproar from fans and media.

"We have confirmed from the very beginning that they had no connection to sex toys," the club said. But fans were not convinced.

"I wonder how they even came up with this bizarre idea. This is an international disgrace," said one online critic. Another fan added: "FC Seoul turned its stadium into a X-rated zone." Neither the mannequin distributor nor SoloS could immediately be reached for comment by AFP.

The K-league's new season kicked off on May 8 after being postponed for more than two months over the coronavirus pandemic, but fans remain barred. Instead, clubs have used cardboard cutouts, placards and banners to fill up the stands.

FC Seoul won the game, held at the cavernous Seoul World Cup Stadium, 1-0. AFP BS BS

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Vatican, Italy start return to religious normal as public Masses resume

Pope Francis inaugurated the full reopening of St. Peters Basilica on Monday and Catholic churches held public Masses for the first time in two months in the latest easing of Italys coronavirus restrictions.Francis said a private Mass in a ...

US likely to back call for independent evaluation of WHO's handling of coronavirus-envoys

Health ministers from around the world are expected to call for an independent evaluation of the World Health Organizations handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during a WHO meeting on Monday. Though they have opposing views of the WHOs perfor...

Taiwan: Won't press for World Health Assembly participation

Taiwan will not press for participation at the World Health Assembly beginning Monday, but will continue to donate medical supplies abroad and protest Chinas two-faced behavior that excludes it from such forums, the islands foreign minister...

Metropolis Healthcare helps 150 Mauritians get home after being stranded for 45 days in India

May 18, 2020, India Metropolis Healthcare, in association with the Rotary Club of Port Louis, Mauritius, conducted COVID-19 tests for 150 citizens of Mauritius, who were stranded in India for more than 45 days, helping them get back to thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020