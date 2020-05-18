Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:02 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga's return at the weekend:

NO FANS The Bundesliga return on Saturday was the best news clubs have had for weeks but with no fans in the stadiums due to coronavirus restrictions the atmosphere took some getting used to.

"It is very strange," Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said after their 4-0 home win over Schalke 04. "You have no noise, you take a shot on the goal, you play a great pass, you score a goal and, nothing. Nothing happens." Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke thought the situation was very strange.

"It is a bit surreal when two hours before kickoff you get messages from across the world that they are sitting in front of TVs ready to watch the game and then you drive through your own city and there is nothing happening," he said. For Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller the atmosphere in the league leaders' 2-0 win at Union Berlin on Sunday reminded him of "old men's games played in the afternoon."

Freiburg keeper Alexander Schwolow thought their game at Leipzig, which finished 1-1, felt more like a pre-season friendly. "Football lives off fans and the people we can excite," he said. "So it felt a bit like a friendly game. The warm-up before the game felt like a training session. But on the pitch we communicated more because we can hear each other better."

HERTHA CELEBRATIONS Teams were ordered to avoid group celebrations as part of the health and safety regulations for the restart and all but one stuck to the rules.

Hertha Berlin players were unable to contain themselves and celebrated in the usual fashion during their 3-0 win at Hoffenheim. "I am sorry but we are passionate footballers, not robots," said their Bosnia forward Vedad Ibisevic, who scored once.

"I asked our doctor before the game if the goal would still count if we did that. That was for me the most important thing," he said. Overall Bundesliga clubs were on their best behaviour on the pitch with even-tempered dispositions.

SPECTATORS STAY AWAY Police had ordered fans to stay away from the stadiums as part of the regulations for the league's restart. There were no fan protests or attempts to get near grounds, a major victory for the league in its effort to finish the season by June 30.

Only a few dozen people gathered near Union Berlin's stadium ahead of their game against Bayern on Sunday but they quickly dispersed after talks with police. Every major league around the world is closely watching the development of the Bundesliga restart, and a hitch-free resumption will no doubt be a major argument for their own competitions to resume.

ZAGADOU INJURY Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou will not play again this term due to injury. He suffered knee ligament damage in training in April and was expected to be fit for the run-in but remained sidelined for the win over Schalke 04 on Saturday.

"He will not play any more this season," coach Favre said.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil and European shares rise as lockdowns ease; gold jumps

European stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices climbed to their highest in as much as two months as a loosening of coronavirus shutdowns boosted market sentiment, even though the deadly outbreak has yet to be fully contained. Warm wea...

ACG Receives Certification for its 'Clean Label' Capsules

- Becomes the worlds first and the only capsule manufacturer to receive it MUMBAI, May 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- ACG, a leading supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, has received a cer...

Cement dealers expect significant slackening in sales this fiscal: Crisil

Cement dealers expect a significant slackening in sales, elongated credit period to retailers and higher working capital needs in the wake of COVID-19 this fiscal, rating agency Crisil Research has said. The survey, conducted with more than...

Yukos shareholders seize Russian vodka assets in the Netherlands

Shareholders in the now defunct Russian oil giant Yukos have seized Netherlands-based assets of two well-known vodka brands controlled by the Russian state in their most recent legal move to obtain 57 billion in damages from Moscow, they sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020