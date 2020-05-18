Left Menu
Pogba's big brother Florentin joining Ligue 2 Sochaux

PTI | Sochaux | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:57 IST
Paul Pogba's older brother Florentin Pogba has joined Sochaux in the French second division, the club said on Monday. The 29-year old defender has agreed a three-year deal and will take a medical, the club added.

Florentin was born in Conakry but played for France at youth level before going on to become a Guinean international. He began his career at Celta Vigo in Spain and has had stints at Sedan and Saint-Etienne in France as well as Genclerbirligi in Turkey. He has been a free agent since MLS outfit Atlanta United released him late last year.

Sochaux were 14th in Ligue 2 when competition was halted in mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic. AFP SSC SSC.

