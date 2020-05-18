Left Menu
Chargers looked into signing Cam Newton

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:38 IST
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn looked into bringing Cam Newton to Los Angeles, but the franchise ultimately decided to give Tyrod Taylor and rookie Justin Herbert space to compete for the starting job this season. Lynn said Newton, 31, intrigued the team when he became a free agent prior to the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chargers selected Herbert sixth overall and the Oregon product will compete with Taylor before the 2020 season begins. Easton Stick is also on the depth chart at quarterback. For the first time since 2004, the Chargers roster doesn't include Philip Rivers.

"Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick -- those are guys that a lot of people don't talk about," Lynn told CBS Sports. " was a Division I-AA -- he won like three national championships. ... He's a hell of a leader, hell of a professional and I think he has a bright future in this league one day. "But with him, Tyrod Taylor and knowing that we had an opportunity to get one picking sixth in the draft -- all those decisions came into play when talking about Cam."

Newton was released on March 24. The Carolina Panthers split ties and saved more than $19 million against the salary cap, signing free agent Teddy Bridgewater to replace him. Newton missed 14 games last season with a foot injury that required surgery. He entered the 2019 season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. "Cam's a tremendous quarterback," Lynn said. "He's been an MVP of this league, he's led his team to a Super Bowl and he's healthy now, from what I hear.

"Cam's going to be on somebody's roster. He's going to help somebody win a few games."

