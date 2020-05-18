Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAB to clear dues of scorers, umpires, observers

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday, in its meeting of all office bearers, decided to release all pending dues of scorers, umpires, and observers of the state body.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:45 IST
CAB to clear dues of scorers, umpires, observers
CAB will hold medical committee meeting via videoconferencing on Thursday to discuss and frame protocols to be adopted to maintain safety and hygiene in the office.. Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday, in its meeting of all office bearers, decided to release all pending dues of scorers, umpires, and observers of the state body. "The office-bearers of the Association has decided to release all pending dues of scorers, umpires, and observers relating to the CAB matches held so far as we understand that there is a need for liquidity at this stage during these difficult times," CAB president Avishek Dalmia said in a statement.

"Matters pertaining to payments including prize money for Board Matches to the Bengal players would be taken up by the administration for early disposal," he added. The CAB will also release the due payments to the clubs, which in turn would assist them to make payments to various stakeholders like their groundsmen as well as players and coaches associated with the units.

The state association will wait for the West Bengal government's guidelines to resume players training. "With regard to the training of players, it has been stated by the Indian Cricket Board that it would study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level. Therefore, CAB would wait for such guidelines before taking a further decision in the matter," Dalmia said.

The CAB will hold a medical committee meeting via videoconferencing on Thursday to discuss and frame the protocols, parameters including guidelines to be adopted to maintain safety and hygiene in the office. Once the systems are in place as per suggestions provided by the top doctors in the panel, the decision for reopening of CAB's office would be considered. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka reports 99 new COVID-19 cases

Ninety-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,246, said the Health Department. At present, there are 678 active cases in the State while 530 patients have been discha...

Restrictions limited to containment zones, bus services to other states to begin: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday announced that lockdown restrictions will now be limited to containment zones and state transport buses will resume services to other states from Tuesday. After meeting top officials, Khattar spo...

RWAs shall not prevent any person allowed by govt from performing their duties: Delhi govt order.

RWAs shall not prevent any person allowed by govt from performing their duties Delhi govt order....

NYC building virus testing capacity with more than 150 sites

New York City is ramping up its ability to test for the coronavirus, with testing available at more than 150 sites citywide and test kits made in the city now in use at city-run health clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. The partners...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020