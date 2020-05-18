Sports News Roundup: Alonso is ready to return in 2021; Federer is the best but Djokovic tougher for Nadal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss Briatore

Two-times world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a Formula One comeback, his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore has said amid increasing speculation about a return to Renault. The 38-year-old Spaniard left Formula One at the end of 2018 but is seen as a possible replacement for Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who is moving to McLaren in 2021.

Federer is the best but Djokovic tougher for Nadal, says uncle Toni

Roger Federer is the best tennis player of the current generation but reigning world number one Novak Djokovic remains the most difficult opponent in Rafa Nadal's career, the Spaniard's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal has said. The "GOAT" (Greatest of all Time) debate in men's tennis has divided opinion for a decade and remains a hot topic as the trio continue to dominate, having won the last 13 majors.

Golf - McIlroy, Johnson triumph as charity match offers 'normalcy'

A tie-break win for world number one Rory McIlroy and teammate Dustin Johnson at the Driving Relief two-on-two charity skins match Sunday injected suspense to a course absent of fans and applause in the COVID-19 era. Wearing microphones that captured their smack talk and frustrations, caddie-less competitors McIlroy and Johnson faced off against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, carrying their own clubs and adhering to social distancing procedures after undergoing a battery of tests and screenings.

NASCAR returns to sound of silence

Kevin Harvick and NASCAR both celebrated victories on Sunday as the stock car series returned to live racing from a two-month novel coronavirus forced hiatus at an empty Darlington Raceway. While the day unfolded with none of the bells and whistles that have made NASCAR North America's most popular motorsport, on the track the race delivered as promised with plenty of bumper-to-bumper action.

Report: NHL plotting two playoffs hubs, 12 teams each

The NHL Board of Governors is scheduled to hold a conference call at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and the prevailing preference appears to be using two hub cities with 12 teams apiece for the 2020 playoffs. Commissioner Gary Bettman said on multiple occasions over the past two weeks that the league is determined to hold the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

NBA great Michael Jordan's autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record $560,000 (463,380 pounds) in an online auction, Sotheby's said on Sunday. The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first-ever signature sneakers, were expected to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000 in the auction.

Esports: Leclerc's girlfriend subscribes to get him to open the door

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has gained a special subscriber to his Twitch streaming channel after his girlfriend found herself locked out of his Monaco apartment while he was racing online at the weekend. With the Formula One season on hold until at least July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 22-year-old Leclerc has been busy in the world of virtual racing but Charlotte Sine knew how to get through to him.

Bowman signed, Hendrick has one vacancy left

Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports agreed to one-year contract extension through 2021. Bowman won in California on March 1 to secure a spot in NASCAR's playoffs and finished second at The Real Heroes 400 in Darlington on Sunday to Kevin Harvick. Bowman led 41 laps and is now second in NASCAR's point standings ahead of Wednesday's race at Darlington.

R&A launches seven million pounds funding package for Britain and Ireland

The R&A has launched a seven million pounds ($8.54 million) funding package to help golf in Britain and Ireland deal with the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The R&A which governs the sport outside the U.S and Mexico and organizes The Open, golf's oldest major, said the fund will be aimed at national associations and other affiliated bodies.

Acho: Cronyism the problem in NFL's diversity hiring issue

Sam Acho doesn't believe incentives will tempt teams to hire minorities as head coaches and general managers. The NFL Players Association executive committee member said Sunday that cronyism is the issue as it stunts opportunity.