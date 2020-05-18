Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Alonso is ready to return in 2021; Federer is the best but Djokovic tougher for Nadal and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: Alonso is ready to return in 2021; Federer is the best but Djokovic tougher for Nadal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss Briatore

Two-times world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a Formula One comeback, his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore has said amid increasing speculation about a return to Renault. The 38-year-old Spaniard left Formula One at the end of 2018 but is seen as a possible replacement for Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who is moving to McLaren in 2021.

Federer is the best but Djokovic tougher for Nadal, says uncle Toni

Roger Federer is the best tennis player of the current generation but reigning world number one Novak Djokovic remains the most difficult opponent in Rafa Nadal's career, the Spaniard's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal has said. The "GOAT" (Greatest of all Time) debate in men's tennis has divided opinion for a decade and remains a hot topic as the trio continue to dominate, having won the last 13 majors.

Golf - McIlroy, Johnson triumph as charity match offers 'normalcy'

A tie-break win for world number one Rory McIlroy and teammate Dustin Johnson at the Driving Relief two-on-two charity skins match Sunday injected suspense to a course absent of fans and applause in the COVID-19 era. Wearing microphones that captured their smack talk and frustrations, caddie-less competitors McIlroy and Johnson faced off against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, carrying their own clubs and adhering to social distancing procedures after undergoing a battery of tests and screenings.

NASCAR returns to sound of silence

Kevin Harvick and NASCAR both celebrated victories on Sunday as the stock car series returned to live racing from a two-month novel coronavirus forced hiatus at an empty Darlington Raceway. While the day unfolded with none of the bells and whistles that have made NASCAR North America's most popular motorsport, on the track the race delivered as promised with plenty of bumper-to-bumper action.

Report: NHL plotting two playoffs hubs, 12 teams each

The NHL Board of Governors is scheduled to hold a conference call at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and the prevailing preference appears to be using two hub cities with 12 teams apiece for the 2020 playoffs. Commissioner Gary Bettman said on multiple occasions over the past two weeks that the league is determined to hold the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

NBA great Michael Jordan's autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record $560,000 (463,380 pounds) in an online auction, Sotheby's said on Sunday. The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first-ever signature sneakers, were expected to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000 in the auction.

Esports: Leclerc's girlfriend subscribes to get him to open the door

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has gained a special subscriber to his Twitch streaming channel after his girlfriend found herself locked out of his Monaco apartment while he was racing online at the weekend. With the Formula One season on hold until at least July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 22-year-old Leclerc has been busy in the world of virtual racing but Charlotte Sine knew how to get through to him.

Bowman signed, Hendrick has one vacancy left

Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports agreed to one-year contract extension through 2021. Bowman won in California on March 1 to secure a spot in NASCAR's playoffs and finished second at The Real Heroes 400 in Darlington on Sunday to Kevin Harvick. Bowman led 41 laps and is now second in NASCAR's point standings ahead of Wednesday's race at Darlington.

R&A launches seven million pounds funding package for Britain and Ireland

The R&A has launched a seven million pounds ($8.54 million) funding package to help golf in Britain and Ireland deal with the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The R&A which governs the sport outside the U.S and Mexico and organizes The Open, golf's oldest major, said the fund will be aimed at national associations and other affiliated bodies.

Acho: Cronyism the problem in NFL's diversity hiring issue

Sam Acho doesn't believe incentives will tempt teams to hire minorities as head coaches and general managers. The NFL Players Association executive committee member said Sunday that cronyism is the issue as it stunts opportunity.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's stalled domestic violence bill may be revived by new government

Fears of increased domestic violence during Iraqs coronavirus lockdown will spur the new government to push through long-stalled legislation to protect victims, the head of the cabinets womens rights department said on Monday.Campaigners an...

Special non-stop train from Delhi on May 20 to bring back stranded persons to Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that a special non-stop train will commence from New Delhi on May 20 to bring stranded students and others from Kerala, back to the state. All arrangements are in place. Steps are also b...

Intra and interstate bus services to resume from May 19: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday announced that the intra and interstate bus services will resume from May 19, as the scope of relaxations has been further widened in accordance with the Centres latest guidelines. Khattar said a...

Govt to bear train ticket cost of Odia migrant workers returning to state

The Odisha government on Monday announced that it will bear the transport expenditure of the Odias stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, official sources said. It has been decided that in case the sending state is not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020