Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Jazz F Bogdanovic to have wrist surgery

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:22 IST
Report: Jazz F Bogdanovic to have wrist surgery

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will have season-ending surgery on his right wrist, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. He sustained the injury in January and played through the pain. The discomfort flared up again during the shutdown due to the coronavirus, per the report.

Bogdanovic signed a four-year, $73 million deal with the Jazz in June 2019. He is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2020-21 season. Bogdanovic, who turned 31 last month, was averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game when the NBA went into hiatus in mid-March.

Originally a second-round draft pick by the Miami Heat in 2011, Bogdanovic has averaged 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 462 career games (345 starts) with the Brooklyn Nets (2014-17), Washington Wizards (2017), Indiana Pacers (2017-19) and Jazz. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. savages WHO as it promises pandemic review, but China pledges $2 bln

The World Health Organization said on Monday an independent review of the global coronavirus response would begin as soon as possible and it received backing and a hefty pledge of funds from China, in the spotlight as the origin of the pand...

As more Americans emerge from lockdown, virus vaccine potential lifts markets

The phased reopening of U.S. business and social life gained traction on Monday with more Americans emerging from coronavirus lockdowns and stock markets rising on early test results of a potential vaccine. Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine, th...

Iraq's stalled domestic violence bill may be revived by new government

Fears of increased domestic violence during Iraqs coronavirus lockdown will spur the new government to push through long-stalled legislation to protect victims, the head of the cabinets womens rights department said on Monday.Campaigners an...

Special non-stop train from Delhi on May 20 to bring back stranded persons to Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that a special non-stop train will commence from New Delhi on May 20 to bring stranded students and others from Kerala, back to the state. All arrangements are in place. Steps are also b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020