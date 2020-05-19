Left Menu
Raiders sign CB Amukamara, waive CB Nelson

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 19-05-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 03:24 IST
The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed free agent cornerback Prince Amukamara on Monday. Terms were not disclosed. Amukamara, who turns 31 next month, had been on the market since the Chicago Bears released him in late February after three seasons with the team.

He finished last season with 53 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 15 games, but he failed to record an interception after nabbing three in 2018. Across 44 games with the Bears, he totaled 29 pass breakups. Amukamara spent his first six NFL seasons with the New York Giants (2011-15) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016). He was a first-round pick -- 19th overall -- of the Giants in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has 10 career interceptions in 113 games, including 99 starts.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived cornerback Nick Nelson after a failed physical. Nelson, 23, was a fourth-round pick in 2018 and registered 20 tackles in 12 games during the 2018-19 seasons.

Las Vegas also added two cornerbacks in last month's draft, taking Ohio State's Damon Arnette 19th overall and Louisiana Tech's Amik Robertson in the fourth round.

