Left Menu
Development News Edition

The night Real Madrid and European football struck gold

PTI | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 09:39 IST
The night Real Madrid and European football struck gold

Exactly 60 years ago, in an era when going to a big football match meant cramming together with no thought to social distancing, 127,000 people crowded into Hampden Park in Glasgow to see the European Cup final and were rewarded with "a fantasy staged in heaven". Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 to win a fifth straight European Cup in a game that marked both a start and an ending.

It was just the fifth year of the European Cup's existence, but the brilliance of the football and an international television audience of 70 million, a record for a live broadcast by the BBC, created an unprecedented buzz. The match also marked the end of Real's first period of European domination and a final international peak for a pair of 33-year-olds: Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo Di Stefano.

Real had other stars including winger Francisco Gento, defender Jose Santamaria and captain Jose Maria Zarraga, but Di Stefano and Puskas were the first 'Galacticos'. For Di Stefano this was a fifth straight final but for Puskas, who had joined Real in 1958 and missed the previous year's final against Reims through injury, it was a first.

The Hungarian great was nervous, he recalled in an interview reproduced in the book 'Puskas on Puskas'. He said: "I was 33 years old. I had a bad feeling in the pit of my stomach in the dressing room beforehand. I was thinking 'you're not 20 any more, are you up for this?'" - 'Greatest club side' - ======================== Burly forward Richard Kress gave the West Germans the lead after 18 minutes. But Di Stefano and Puskas scored the next six goals.

"I reach the pitch and I feel: 'I can do this. I know how to do this and I want to do it'. That's how I was able to play in a footballer's old age," said Puskas. Intricate passing and relentless movement set up Di Stefano for close-range goals in the 27th and 30th minutes.

"The sort of football that has made them the greatest club side the world has ever known," said BBC commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme. Puskas scored the next four in the space of 26 minutes, starting with a left-foot drive from a narrow angle in first-half injury time and ending with a spin and shot into the top corner in the 71st.

"It was one of those blissful times when the whole team seemed to play brilliantly and we achieved some kind of footballing perfection," said Puskas. Eintracht hit back two minutes later with a goal by Erwin Stein, but Madrid replied from the kick-off as Di Stefano hit the only goal of the game scored from outside the box with a low left-foot drive.

Di Stefano also struck the woodwork twice. Stein ended the scoring two minutes later.

"We couldn't hear the whistle at the end for the 'Hampden Roar'," said Puskas. "The whole team seemed to strike gold at the same time. It was a privilege to be there." "We couldn't get away from Glasgow. It took a day to leave. We were paraded through the centre of town," he said. "Everywhere, cheering crowds greeted us. You'd have thought their team had won." "For a few days at least, life was perfect. It was a wonderful match." - 'Gobsmacked' - ================ In Budapest, the England team preparing to face Hungary, without the exiled Puskas, watched on television.

"It was football on a different level than I'd been taught," recalled Bobby Charlton. "My first thought had been, 'this match is a phoney, edited, film, because these players are doing things that aren't possible, aren't real, aren't human.'" England striker Jimmy Greaves said he watched "gobsmacked". One of the youngsters in the crowd was 15-year-old Jimmy Johnstone, later one of the 'Lisbon Lions' in 1967 but at the time a junior at Celtic.

"The match remained the biggest single influence on my career. It was like a fantasy staged in heaven," Johnstone said later. Di Stefano stayed at Real until 1964, Puskas until 1966 when he collected a third European Cup although, as in 1959, he again did not appear in the final.

For both, the game represented a late peak. Before a large live audience at last, Di Stefano, who never played in a World Cup, and Puskas, who had limped through the 1954 final as Hungary let slip a two-goal lead against West Germany, showed what football could be.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Long-lasting global recession likely due to COVID-19, says World Economic Forum report

Risk managers expect a prolonged global recession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a report by the World Economic Forum showed on Tuesday. Two-thirds of the 347 respondents to the survey - carried out in response to the outbreak - p...

Powell, Mnuchin to face Senate grilling on U.S. coronavirus response

The U.S. governments handling of its massive economic response to the coronavirus pandemic will come under scrutiny on Tuesday as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify before the Senate Banking Co...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Night at the museum Australian police arrest German student over break-inAustralian police on Monday charged a German student with breaking into a Sydney museum as security footage showed hi...

Tennis-ITF plans on new relief fund to support lower-level players

The International Tennis Federation ITF has said it is working on additional measures, including a new relief fund, to support lower-ranked professionals who have been left in the lurch due to coronavirus-led lockdowns. The professional ten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020