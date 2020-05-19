Spanish soccer club Málaga announces firings

Spanish soccer club Málaga says it plans to fire some employees to improve its financial situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-division club's finances have been overseen by a public administrator since a judge replaced Qatari club owner Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani in February.

Málaga says the measure is one of many being taken to "ease the difficult economic situation it is experiencing." It says the "restructuring" is needed to ensure its sustainability. The club did not say which employees will be fired. The team is in 15th place in the second-division standings.

___ The German basketball league plans to finish its season next month in a closed three-week tournament. Ten teams will live in Munich and play at the Audi Dome without fans or contact with the outside world. The league's seven other teams will not take part and their season will be declared finished.

Each team will be allowed to bring 22 people to live in hotels closed to the public. Games will be played at the venue which hosted the basketball tournament at the 1972 Olympics. The plan was approved by the government of the state of Bavaria.

League president Alexander Reil says the tournament offers "a certain return to normality" with strong health safeguards amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league has not played since March 8. ___ French soccer's awards ceremony has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's players' union says it will not be presenting trophies for the best players and coaches in the top two divisions of men's soccer and the women's first division. The union says the time is not right for "individual awards during this crisis period" and that the winners's list will be left blank for 2020 in tribute to the medical staff "at the service of our society." The awards were initially scheduled to be held last weekend.