Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Mickelson relishes chance to take down Tiger at his own course

Phil Mickelson appears to be brimming with confidence heading into longtime rival Tiger Woods' backyard at Sunday's "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf event. Mickelson will team with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against Woods and Peyton Manning in an event that will raise at least $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts. The Match will take place at Woods' home course of Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Horse racing: French racing authority expects more disruptions

France's horse racing authority has said it expects government measures to be announced in the coming days that will halt racing in COVID-19 "red zones". Racing returned in France last week for the first time since the shutdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, with races at ParisLongchamp taking place without fans. Belmont Stakes to run June 20 without spectators

The Belmont Stakes will be run on June 20 without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time the race will be the opening leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) said on Tuesday. The race, which will be held two weeks later than originally scheduled, has traditionally been the longest race of the Triple Crown series. NASCAR Xfinity Series postponed due to rain

Rainy weather led to the postponement of the NASCAR Xfinity Series at South Carolina's Darlington Raceway on Tuesday evening as organizers were forced to reschedule the event for daytime on Thursday. The 147-lap Toyota 200 was set to take place in front of empty grandstands due to the COVID-19 crisis but Mother Nature had other ideas as rain lashed the course. NFL expands Rooney Rule to boost diversity

NFL teams must interview at least two minority candidates when looking to fill a head coaching position under a resolution passed on Tuesday by team owners that is designed to increase diversity, the league said. Under the expanded Rooney Rule, clubs will also be required to interview at least one minority candidate for coordinator positions and at least one external minority candidate for the senior football operations or general manager position. California, New York open door for sports return

California governor Gavin Newsom cleared a path for the potential return of professional sport in the state, saying on Monday that an early June restart was possible under strict guidelines, including no fans. Shuttered for nearly two months by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB are all working up scenarios to restart their seasons but any plans have had to factor in state pandemic guidelines and restrictions on large gatherings. MLS cancels All-Star game due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game, which was scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on July 29, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league said on Tuesday. Organisers said they hoped the game, which for the first time was going to pit the best MLS players against a team of All-Stars from Mexico's LIGA MX, could be played at the same venue next year. F1 could manage to race even with COVID-19 cases, says FIA

Formula One could cope with up to 10 positive tests for COVID-19 when the sport starts the season in July, according to the chairman of the governing FIA's medical commission. Professor Gerard Saillant told Sky Sports television the sport would still need a 'red line', however, beyond which racing could not continue. Uncertainty over players' return as clubs begin to reopen

NFL team facilities began to reopen for non-player staff on Tuesday, though the league's chief medical officer told reporters it remains unclear when players could return. All 32 clubs closed in March amid the coronavirus outbreak that shredded the professional sports calendar and sent players, coaches and personnel into lockdown. Brady huddles new teammates for workouts in Tampa

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady facilitated a two-hour workout at a prep school in Tampa on Tuesday. The gathering of the 42-year-old Brady and his new teammates was not in violation of NFL offseason rules. The league said only health and safety guidelines from local and state officials in Florida would pertain to this type of session, which Brady chronicled in a series of photographs shared Tuesday.

