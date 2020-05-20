Left Menu
Development News Edition

No hugs as China football draws up coronavirus battle plan

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:46 IST
No hugs as China football draws up coronavirus battle plan

The Chinese Super League (CSL) will be stripped of exuberant goal celebrations -- and fans -- as it attempts to start during the coronavirus pandemic, reports said on Wednesday. The CSL has ambitions of launching the season in late June or early July, and Chinese football authorities have drawn up detailed plans to keep players and fans safe.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has taken a keen interest in South Korea's K-League and Germany's Bundesliga, which led the way in restarting despite lingering virus fears. CSL matches will be held initially behind closed doors, in step with the K-League and Bundesliga, before fans are gradually allowed in, state media said.

Supporters will then have to sit at least one metre (three feet) apart, the Beijing Youth Daily said, while substitutes will also be spaced out on the sidelines and must wear masks. "In addition, for the game itself, the league will also cancel (child) mascots, team handshakes, group photos and other activities," the report said.

"Photojournalists' area will be limited to behind the goal line and the sideline. "After a goal is scored players are not allowed to gather and hug, all celebrations will be replaced by applause." The anti-virus plans need government approval for the season to kick off.

The CSL, which was supposed to start on February 22, became one of the first sporting casualties of the coronavirus outbreak when it was indefinitely postponed in January. However, Chinese football is edging towards starting the season after authorities declared that they have mostly curbed local infections.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand says it expects coronavirus vaccine next year after tests in mice

Thailand expects to have a vaccine for the novel coronavirus ready next year, a senior official said on Wednesday, after finding positive trial results in mice.Thailand will begin testing the mRNA messenger RNA vaccine in monkeys next week ...

COVID positive cook at Bengaluru SAI centre had no access to hockey players; HI won't shift them

Hockey India on Wednesday ruled out shifting the Olympic-bound mens and womens hockey teams from the Sports Authority of Indias Bengaluru centre despite the death of a coronavirus-positive cook employed there as he had no access to the play...

Hyundai Motor India launches new version of mid-sized sedan Verna

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Wednesday launched the new version of its mid-sized sedan Verna priced between Rs 9.3 lakh and Rs 15.09 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. Named as Spirited New Verna, the new offering comes in BSVI-compliant three engi...

Met Gala 2020 officially cancelled

Roll up the red carpet, because there will be no Met Gala in 2020. According to Page Six, following the Metropolitan Museum of Arts mid-March decision to close its doors and postpone the glitzy ball indefinitely in the face of the COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020