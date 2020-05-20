Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. On this day: Born May 21, 1982: Ma'a Nonu, New Zealand rugby player

Nine seconds of supreme balance and explosive power in the 2015 World Cup final underscores exactly why Ma'a Nonu is counted among the greats of New Zealand rugby. Nonu, who turns 38 on Thursday, was painted early on as selfish and one-dimensional, a player more concerned with style than substance for daring to wear eyeliner and dying his dreadlocks blonde. Mickelson relishes chance to take down Tiger at his own course

Phil Mickelson appears to be brimming with confidence heading into longtime rival Tiger Woods' backyard at Sunday's "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf event. Mickelson will team with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against Woods and Peyton Manning in an event that will raise at least $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts. The Match will take place at Woods' home course of Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Belmont Stakes to run June 20 without spectators

The Belmont Stakes will be run on June 20 without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time the race will be the opening leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) said on Tuesday. The race, which will be held two weeks later than originally scheduled, has traditionally been the longest race of the Triple Crown series. NASCAR Xfinity Series postponed due to rain

Rainy weather led to the postponement of the NASCAR Xfinity Series at South Carolina's Darlington Raceway on Tuesday evening as organizers were forced to reschedule the event for daytime on Thursday. The 147-lap Toyota 200 was set to take place in front of empty grandstands due to the COVID-19 crisis but Mother Nature had other ideas as rain lashed the course. Cash or health? Resumption will show game's priorities: Millman

The timing of professional tennis's return will reveal whether the tours and federations are more interested in making money or looking after the health of players, Australia's John Millman said. The professional game has been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the International Tennis Federation, WTA and ATP have put back plans for a resumption until August at the earliest. MLS cancels All-Star game due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game, which was scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on July 29, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league said on Tuesday. Organisers said they hoped the game, which for the first time was going to pit the best MLS players against a team of All-Stars from Mexico's LIGA MX, could be played at the same venue next year. F1 could manage to race even with COVID-19 cases, says FIA

Formula One could cope with up to 10 positive tests for COVID-19 when the sport starts the season in July, according to the chairman of the governing FIA's medical commission. Professor Gerard Saillant told Sky Sports television the sport would still need a 'red line', however, beyond which racing could not continue. Fury 'mentally happy' to be in ring, eyes Klitschko-like reign

Tyson Fury said he is no longer boxing for fame, money or titles but that stepping into the ring keeps him "mentally happy" as he targets a long reign as the world heavyweight champion. Fury stunned boxing fans in 2015 when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF, WBA and WBO belts, but he later struggled with mental health, drinking and drug use which derailed his career. Uncertainty over players' return as clubs begin to reopen

NFL team facilities began to reopen for non-player staff on Tuesday, though the league's chief medical officer told reporters it remains unclear when players could return. All 32 clubs closed in March amid the coronavirus outbreak that shredded the professional sports calendar and sent players, coaches and personnel into lockdown. Brady huddles new teammates for workouts in Tampa

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady facilitated a two-hour workout at a prep school in Tampa on Tuesday. The gathering of the 42-year-old Brady and his new teammates was not in violation of NFL offseason rules. The league said only health and safety guidelines from local and state officials in Florida would pertain to this type of session, which Brady chronicled in a series of photographs shared Tuesday.