Warner becomes 'Thor' in latest TikTok video, says 'acting is horrible'

Australian opening batsman David Warner has kept his fans entertained on TikTok and on Wednesday, he turned his actor hat on to become the famous Avengers character 'Thor'. In the video posted on his Instagram account, Warner was seen acting like Thor to lift up his cricket bat.

The background score of 'Avengers assemble' can be heard in the video and after lifting the bat, Warner's eyes turn 'blue'. "Acting horrible but result pretty good thoughts," Warner wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Warner was doing an Instagram Live session with Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma and it was then that the former told about his first encounter with TikTok. "I didn't know what TikTok was, my daughter downloaded it and was playing on it and that was the first time I saw it. Then a few of the guys in the team showed me a few funny videos. I downloaded and I thought lets put some smiles on people's faces by taking the mick out of myself, which is not that difficult to do, " Warner had told Rohit.

The left-handed batsman would have been leading the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad had the tournament started on March 29. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)