Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Over the moon': Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's return to training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he is over the moon as his team can now start training.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:43 IST
'Over the moon': Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's return to training
Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he is over the moon as his team can now start training. The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the organisers of the competition are looking to restart the league in June.

"When we start, it goes really again for everything. The competition will make the intensity," he told the club's official website after saying he was 'over the moon' to learn the club could return to training," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying. "So, it's not about, 'Oh, Liverpool have to win two games'. By the way, we have to win two games when we start - it's not 'only two', it's two. It's not less or more," he added.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, Liverpool just needed two more wins to win the 2019-20 edition of the league. It is currently 25 points clear of the second-placed Manchester City.

"We have to win them, it's not that we want to win the last two or whatever and come through somehow. We want to play the best possible football, better than other teams fighting for the Champions League, fighting to stay in the league," Klopp said. "We have to do it, unfortunately, without the best boost in the world and the best kick in your ass in the right moment in the world, from the Anfield crowd," he added.

On Monday, the shareholders in the Premier League voted unanimously to return to small-group training from May 19. All the clubs agreed that this was the first step towards restarting the Premier League which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, on Tuesday, the restart plans of the Premier League received a big blow as six people across three clubs tested positive for the coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Japan suspects missile data leak in Mitsubishi cyberattack

Japan is investigating a possible leak of data including details of a prototype missile in a massive cyberattack earlier this year on Mitsubishi Electric Corp., officials said Wednesday. The suspected leak involves sensitive information abo...

Lebanese soldiers detained for slapping, pushing doctor

The Lebanese military has arrested two soldiers caught on camera slapping and pushing a doctor in an emergency ward at a hospital in the northern city of Tripoli, the army said Wednesday. The video, widely circulated online, caused an uproa...

Deliver ration by Thursday evening to e-coupon holders: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to ensure that all the persons who did not get ration despite having e-coupons be provided ration by Thursday evening. The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Hima Kohli ...

KP personnel protest against deployment in COVID-19 areas, CM steps in

Kolkata Police personnel, angry over their deployment in city areas where they claimed that the chances of contracting COVID-19 were high, allegedly gheraoed and damaged the vehicle of an officer of the force on Wednesday, prompting Chief M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020