Left Menu
Development News Edition

International competition can resume only after COVID-19 vaccine is developed: FIH

The International Hockey Federation in its five-stage process, devised for the resumption of the game at different levels, has said that "trans-continental competition" will be played only after a vaccine is developed to cure the coronavirus.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:43 IST
International competition can resume only after COVID-19 vaccine is developed: FIH
The FIH has also mentioned that "there is no time scale for these stages to be reached and it will vary from country to country.". Image Credit: ANI

The International Hockey Federation in its five-stage process, devised for the resumption of the game at different levels, has said that "trans-continental competition" will be played only after a vaccine is developed to cure the coronavirus. "These are very early days when it comes to a return to action but, within its guidance, FIH has produced a five-stage process showing the route back to something resembling normality. This starts, as has been seen in the Netherlands and Belgium, with a return to carefully managed training, still with social distancing measures in place," said the FIH in a statement.

"The next stage will be a resumption of regional competition, followed by local travel between neighbouring nations. The trans-continental competition will follow and, finally, once a vaccine is in place. It is hoped that there will be a return to normal competition," added the FIH. The FIH has also mentioned that "there is no time scale for these stages to be reached and it will vary from country to country."

Three "PST" measures have been put in place by governments across the world -- Public gathering restrictions (P), Social distancing (S) and Travel restrictions (T). While sports and recreational activities are gradually being reintroduced, this is subject to strict controls and regular review, taking these three measures into consideration. Hockey, as a team sport, with contact, is seen as a higher risk activity and so is subject to higher levels of control and restriction.

Within its health and safety guidelines, the FIH has included a risk assessment - produced by Dr Sean Carmody, a doctor of sports medicine at Manchester Metropolitan University. Prior to resuming any activity, all hockey organisations should carry out an assessment based on Dr Carmody's risk assessment chart. "Even before any return to activity can be considered, facilities must be assessed. To ensure a safe environment, the venue or facility is likely to require a deep clean; watering systems may need to be flushed; and, through accessible information and signage, social distancing restrictions must be made clear to anyone visiting or using the facility," the hockey governing body said. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Micro-identification, isolation, treatment prevented large-scale death, spread of COVID-19: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said the countrys policy of micro-identification, mass isolation, and quick treatment helped prevent large scale deaths and spread of COVID-19. He said 1.35 billion Indians honored the decisi...

Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc canceled due to COVID-19 crisis

This years Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc UTMB has been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, organizers said on Wednesday.The UTMB features the biggest race in the trail-running calendar, with 2,300 runners taking part in the 171 km 106-mile run...

COVID-19: Indians stranded in Sri Lanka to sail back home on June 1

The Indian mission in Sri Lanka has made arrangements to repatriate its nationals stranded in the island nation due to the travel restrictions triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. The voyage will be part of Operation Samudra Setu under which...

World Bank-funded JTFRP to restart in Jammu next week

The work on World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project JTFRP will restart next week in the Jammu region, a senior government official said on Wednesday. JK Economic Reconstruction Agency JKERA Chief Executive Officer Syed Abid Ras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020