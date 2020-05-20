Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zidane hails fit and ready Real Madrid

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:15 IST
Zidane hails fit and ready Real Madrid
Representative image Image Credit:

Zinedine Zidane expressed admiration at both the physical and mental form in which his Real Madrid players have returned from the coronavirus lockdown and vowed they would give everything to win a trophy. "The players have worked well from home and that's why they have come back on great form, this is going to be crucial," Zidane said of their individual training plans.

"This week has been great because even working in small groups we can go further, work better, and next week will be even better." Real are two points behind Barcelona in Spain's La Liga and the 12-time European champions also trail Manchester City after the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Frenchman Zidane led Madrid to three Champions League titles in his first tenure at the helm of the club and hopes to win something in his first full season back in charge.

"After almost 60 days everyone is happy to get back here and catch up with each other, and to play some football, which is what they all love," said Zidane. "We'll do everything to be ready for the restart and with eleven games to go we want to give it absolutely everything to win something."

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

France warns Israel against partial annexation of West Bank

A partial annexation of the West Bank by Israel would be a serious violation, and France is working with European partners to come up with a joint action plan for prevention and reprisal should Israel make such a move, Frances foreign minis...

Turkey says low risk of second outbreak, opens to controlled tourism

Turkey does not risk a second wave of infections from the new coronavirus at the moment, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding that Ankara was preparing to start what he called controlled health tourism with 31 countries as of Wednesd...

Rwanda's most-wanted genocide suspect appears before French court

Felicien Kabuga, accused of funding the 1994 Rwandan genocide, appeared before a French court on Wednesday, four days after his arrest following a quarter of a century on the run. In his first appearance in public in more than two decades, ...

UK's Cambridge University cancels face-to-face lectures until summer 2021

Britains Cambridge University became one of the first in the world on Wednesday to announce that all its lectures would be delivered online over the next academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak.The university, which shut its campu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020