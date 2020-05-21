Left Menu
Patriots sign top draft pick Dugger

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 03:10 IST
The New England Patriots signed safety Kyle Dugger, their top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, on Wednesday. Terms were not announced.

New England selected Dugger, who played at Lenoir-Rhyne, in the second round with the No. 37 overall selection. They did not have a first-round pick. His signing means the Patriots have their entire 2020 draft class -- 10 players -- under contract. ESPN's Field Yates reported that New England is the first team to sign all of its draft picks.

Dugger was the first Lenoir-Rhyne player drafted since 2000. Limited to just seven games in 2019 because of a hand injury, he was a second-team Division II All-American after recording 31 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions and four pass breakups. As a punt returner, he averaged 14.6 yards on 12 returns and scored two touchdowns. Also Wednesday, safety Patrick Chung agreed to a two-year extension with the club, according to multiple reports.

The extension would keep Chung, 32, signed through 2023. He received an extra $1.6 million in 2020 as part of the extension, NFL Network reported, pushing his total compensation to $5 million for the upcoming season. --Field Level Media

