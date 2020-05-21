Jakob Ingebrigtsen triumphs in family affair as racing returns in Norway

Jakob Ingebrigtsen edged out brother Henrik to set a national 5km road race record as athletics returned to Norway after a coronavirus-enforced absence. Jakob clocked 13min 29sec in Stavanger with Henrik just a couple of seconds behind, also inside the old record time of 13:37. "The most important thing for the boys is to have a good experience and to get started with the season," Gjert Ingebrigtsen, the father and coach of Jakob and Henrik, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK in remarks carried by Athletics Weekly. The 2.5km loop course street race had been adapted to meet health rules because of the pandemic.