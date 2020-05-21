Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gronk: 'Four more protein shakes' from 260, ideal playing weight

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:52 IST
Gronk: 'Four more protein shakes' from 260, ideal playing weight

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski ramped up workouts and caloric intake to be ready for a big role in Tampa Bay this season. Gronkowski, acquired from the New England Patriots in an April trade, came out of retirement to join Tom Brady with the Buccaneers. In just one year away, Gronkowski was noticeably leaner, dropping from 260 pounds to 240.

But Gronk is putting a fork in the weight class conversations. "My lowest I got to was 240. And it felt good, you know. I've been above 260 pounds basically my whole entire life, since high school. Since senior year in high school, I was 260. I had never been under 260 since then," Gronkowski told CBS Sports. "So, it felt good just to drop that weight, you know ease up my joints, let my body free. I kind of felt like that weight was loaded weight, too. So, it felt good to get rid of it.

"Now it's time to build back upon it, put lean muscle on my body and get ready for the NFL season like I never have before. It's a different way, a different type of training style I'm doing and everything. I'm about 257 pounds right now. Everyone thinks I'm like 240, 230, but I'm basically four more protein shakes away from being at my playing weight. I'm excited about that. I'll definitely be at my weight when it's time to go. I'll be at 260 to 265 when it's time to roll." The Buccaneers kept the other tight ends already on the roster, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, and Gronkowski's injury history is of significance.

He has torn his ACL and MCL, fractured both arms, herniated a vertebral disc in his back and fractured his back. Health history played a role in Gronkowski's decision to retire from the Patriots before the 2019 season. Given the unique circumstances that could surround training camp and preseason, the Buccaneers are likely to proceed with caution when it comes to rushing the 31-yaer-old Gronkowski back on the field.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China finally moves towards tougher national security laws for Hong Kong

Beijing is moving to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, it announced on Thursday, following last years often violent anti-China unrest that plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Beijing rule in 1...

Punjab's COVID-19 death toll rises to 39, tally 2,028

A two-month-old boy died of coronavirus in Punjab, taking the death toll to 39, while 23 fresh infections pushed the total number of cases in the state to 2,028, officials said on Thursday. The infant, who was suffering from pneumonia, died...

Hundreds killed in South Sudan tribal clashes - ICRC

Hundreds of civilians, including three aid workers, were killed in a series of tribal clashes in villages in South Sudans vast Jonglei state, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Thursday.The territory of South Sudan ha...

13 workers die in Bangladesh road accident

A speeding truck loaded with iron bars overturned Thursday in heavy rain after its driver apparently lost control, killing 13 passengers in northern Bangladesh, police said. The truck was travelling from Dhaka and the dead were day laborers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020