Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOA President, Secretary-General engage in war of words

There is a growing rift between Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta after the former 'decided to take over/divide' much of the latter's work.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:08 IST
IOA President, Secretary-General engage in war of words
IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

There is a growing rift between Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta after the former 'decided to take over/divide' much of the latter's work. In a mail written to Mehta on Thursday, Batra said he has been observing the amount of load and pressure Mehta has taken upon himself in the IOA.

"For almost six years you are in Delhi attending to IOA work for almost 5 to 6 days a week and we are thankful to you for investing so much of your time for IOA. One thing I have understood in the last 60 days of pandemic that one definitely needs to be with loved one's and especially one's family," Batra said in the letter. "I have decided to take over/divide much of your workload and will be doing the needful in days to come and since I am Delhi based and few other people who are regularly coming to Delhi will now have to share the divided responsibilities/burden. Your very important advice will always be sought. By doing the above you will be able to spend more quality time with your family in Nainital and also attend to your business which also is in Uttrakhand," he added.

In reply, Mehta said promoting sports and serving sports has been his mission and he has dedicated his life to it, adding that he is 'perfectly comfortable' with the workload assigned to him by the General Body. "I also thank you for appreciating that I've been working tirelessly for the IOA for the last couple of years. I may add that promoting sports and serving sports has been my mission and I have dedicated my life to it. My family appreciates my commitment and is supportive of my endeavours and will like to see me doing more for sports by stationing myself in Delhi and discharging my responsibilities as Secretary-General of IOA," Mehta wrote in reply.

"I am writing this to you from Delhi. IOA office is open with 50% of its staff strength and I got reports on every work in the office, as on today. As for your desire to take over some of my responsibilities, I may inform you that I am perfectly comfortable with the workload assigned to me by the General Body, as their elected Secretary-General," he added. Mehta further stated that if Batra had such desires, he 'should have contested as Secretary-General of IOA'.

"If you had such desires of doing day to day affairs, I would have stepped down from office in 2017 and you should have contested as Secretary-General of IOA. It is not me that holds the position of IF and NOC Office-bearer/ President at the same time with no time for family," he said. "I wish the same to you. You should spend quality time with your family in Delhi while you continue your work with Hockey India and the International Hockey Federation for the advancement of Hockey," Mehta concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt to allocate Rs 1,000 each to auto drivers registered with Tourism Department

The Uttarakhand government has decided to grant Rs 1,000 to auto drivers registered with the State Tourism Department. This will impose a surcharge of Rs 25 crore on the state government. Auto-rickshaw drivers working in tourism industrial ...

Maruti Suzuki ties up with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance; launches 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later Offer'

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced partnership with Cholamandalam Investment Finance Company Ltd to provide customised auto retail financing solutions to retail buyers. The new solution Buy-Now-Pay-Later ...

Khanvel Resort Turns "Atmanirbhar", Uses Resort Property to Grow Veggies

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirPM Modi announced recently in an address that it intends to make the nation self-sufficient and self-reliant and urged every individual, community and business to adopt the same function. Very close to thi...

Emma Mackey to play author Emily Bronte in biopic

Sex Education star Emm Mackey will topline the biographical drama movie about English novelist and poet Emily Bronte. The film, which marks actor Frances OConnors directorial debut, will chronicle the early years of the 18th-century authors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020