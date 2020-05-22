Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Adams, Jets at impasse on contract talks

The ongoing saga between the New York Jets and Jamal Adams has hit an impasse, and the star safety is not happy about it, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. The sides reportedly have had several discussions since last month's draft, but the sticking point remains timing. FC Cincinnati botch announcement of new coach Stam

FC Cincinnati hired former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam as its head coach on Thursday, although the Major League Soccer team bungled the online announcement. The club sent out a tweet welcoming Stam, but the accompanying photo was of Ajax youth coach Tinus van Teunenbroek. Coates says Tokyo Games face "real problems" due to COVID-19

Tokyo Games organisers face "real problems" staging the Olympics next year as coronavirus infections continue to soar, senior international Olympic official John Coates said. Coates, Australia's Olympic chief and head of the International Olympic Committee's inspectorate for Tokyo, said organisers had to assume there would be no vaccine for COVID-19, or none in sufficient quantity, in time for the Games. On this day: Born May 23, 1944: John Newcombe, Australian tennis player

Three of John Newcombe's countrymen have won more Grand Slam singles titles but any doubts about his standing in Australian tennis are put to rest at the sport's annual awards night. The Newcombe Medal, awarded to the country's best player each year, stands as a perennial tribute to the man with the handlebar moustache who won Wimbledon three times and was the last in a golden era of Australian men's champions. Redskins' Peterson bullish on quarterback Haskins

Then-rookie Dwayne Hoskins posted a 2-5 record after taking over as the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback in the middle of last season, but teammate Adrian Peterson expects improvement from the Ohio State product in 2020. "I want to see him blossom. I'm expecting big things from him," Peterson said Thursday in a conference call with reporters. "I know he's been in his book and he's working hard to be that leader that we need him to be. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

Major sports events around the world that are in the process of re-starting or which have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: SOCCER Report: Dolphins QB Rosen drawing trade interest

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is attracting interest from teams who expect the former first-round pick to be the odd man out after Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa, NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa could be limited as a rookie to fully recover from recent injuries, including hip and ankle surgery in 2019, and the Alabama product repeatedly has made reference to entering the league ready to learn as a backup. The Dolphins also have Jake Rudock, who spent 2019 on the practice squad, on the roster. Ryan Fitzpatrick is the incumbent starter. ESPN unveils nine-part Tom Brady documentary series

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and ESPN announced Thursday that the network will air a nine-part documentary series in 2021 focusing on Brady's nine Super Bowl appearances. The series will be titled, "The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,'' which the quarterback says is a reference to Theodore Roosevelt's "Man in the Arena" speech that adorned the weight-room wall when he was at the University of Michigan in 1995. Depth in men's tennis stronger than for a decade, says Cilic

With a wave of fast-maturing young players ready to challenge the established greats of the game for Grand Slam honours, Marin Cilic says men's tennis will be stronger than it has been for a decade when the coronavirus shutdown ends. While Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal have won the last 13 majors between them Cilic says the likes of Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are getting closer to breaking the hegemony. Gronk: 'Four more protein shakes' from 260, ideal playing weight

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski ramped up workouts and caloric intake to be ready for a big role in Tampa Bay this season. Gronkowski, acquired from the New England Patriots in an April trade, came out of retirement to join Tom Brady with the Buccaneers. In just one year away, Gronkowski was noticeably leaner, dropping from 260 pounds to 240.