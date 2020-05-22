Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virat Kohli shares picture with 'good man' Kane Williamson

Indian skipper Virat Kohli never shies away from lauding the New Zealand team and has on numerous occasions praised the Kiwis for their affable nature.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:50 IST
Virat Kohli shares picture with 'good man' Kane Williamson
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (left) with Virat Kohli (right) (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli never shies away from lauding the New Zealand team and has on numerous occasions praised the Kiwis for their affable nature. Kohli on Friday took to Twitter and shared a picture with New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson, captioning it: "Love our chats. Good man."

Earlier in February, Kohli had said that New Zealand always plays the game in the right spirit and if India were to share the number one spot with anyone, then it would definitely be the Kiwis. "If we had to share the number one spot with any other team, it would be New Zealand. We have had a tremendous time here, the hospitality has been amazing. We feel very welcomed here. We lost the ODI series, but now we have real cricket to look forward to that is the Test cricket," Kohli had said.

New Zealand had defeated India in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals, knocking out the Kohli-led side from the premier tournament. When the Indian team toured New Zealand for a multi-format series in January, Kohli was asked at a press conference if he would take revenge for the World Cup ousting. Replying to the question, the 31-year-old said that New Zealand players were so nice that 'you cannot get into that zone'.

"Not really. Even if you think about revenge, these guys are so nice that you cannot get into that zone. Honestly, we get along really well with these guys and it is all about being competitive on the field," he had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

800 plus medical treatments made affordable with the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card

Pune Maharashtra India, May 22 ANIBusinessWire India Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering a Digital Health EMI Network Card to make payment for healthcare treatments affordable. With the health c...

Urban Company partners with Pristyn Care for telemedicine and COVID-19 testing of service partners

New Delhi India, May 22 ANIPRNewswire Urban Company, Indias largest home services aggregator has partnered with Pristyn Care, a reputed Gurgaon-based healthcare company providing end-to-end services from online doctor consultations to elect...

Aussie Grand Slam winner Cooper dies

Eight-time Grand Slam-winning Australian tennis player Ashley Cooper has died aged 83, the sports governing body said Friday. The former Australian, Wimbledon and US singles titleholder, was part of the golden era of Australian mens tennis ...

Japan's finmin, c.bank governor vow to use all tools to combat virus fallout

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda pledged on Friday to deploy all necessary fiscal and monetary policy tools to combat the widening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. After a rare bil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020