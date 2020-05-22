Left Menu
ICC recommends gloves for umpires, CMOs and 14-day isolation camps for post-COVID cricket

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:15 IST
ICC recommends gloves for umpires, CMOs and 14-day isolation camps for post-COVID cricket
The ICC on Friday recommended a slew of radical measures, including the appointment of chief medical officers, a 14-day pre-match isolation training camp and use of gloves by umpires while handling the ball, as international cricket plotted its return from the coronavirus hiatus. As member nations ease restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at getting the sport up and running around the world while at the same time maintaining the highest safety protocols.

Among the guidelines, the ICC has recommended the appointment of a chief medical or a bio-safety officer to ensure all the respective government guidelines are followed as players return to training. The sport's governing body recommended having a pre-match isolation training camp that will involve temperature checks and COVID-19 testing at least 14 days prior to travel. "Consider appointing a Chief Medical Officer and/or Biosafety Official who will be responsible for implementing government regulations and the biosafety plan to resume training and competition," the ICC said in one of the pointers.

Another point was, "Consider the need for a pre-match isolation training camp with health, temperature checks and CV-19 testing - e.g. at least 14 days prior to travel to ensure the team is CV-19 free." The ICC has also asked for the formulation of an adequate testing plan during practice and match situation. It has stated that players should not be handing over caps, towels, jumpers etc. to the umpires between overs, while also saying that the on-field officials might have to use gloves while handling the ball.

In its release, the ICC said it seeks to only provide a framework with practical suggestions on how member nations can resume cricket once the pandemic subsides. Using these guidelines to formulate their own policies, the ICC advised its affiliates to work in tandem with their respective governments to work their way back into cricketing activities.

The ICC called on the respective boards to provide a safe workplace for the cricketers, which entails risk assessment of training and match venues. The governing body also recommended maintaining a 1.5m distance (or as directed by the respective governments) between players at all times, and thorough sanitisation of personal equipment.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, the apex body has issued specific guidelines considering their workload and the risk they run of getting injured. Recommendations included having a larger squad for reduced workload. "Bowlers are at a particularly high risk of injury on return to play after a period of enforced time-out.

"When looking at timescales, consideration needs to be given to the age and physical preparedness as this will influence the risk and length of time required to develop appropriate bowling loads that will allow a safe and effective return to international cricket." The ICC also suggested format-specific training periods for bowlers all over the world, allowing them a minimum of 5-6 weeks of training, with the last three weeks involving bowling at match intensity in order to facilitate their return to T20Is. The minimum preparation period for ODIs has been set at six weeks while for Tests, it recommended a preparation time of up to 2-3 months with the last 4-5 weeks involving bowling at full throttle.

International cricket has been in suspension because of the pandemic that has claimed more three lakh lives globally.

