Sports News Roundup: Osaka becomes world's highest-earning female athlete; Bucs GM had two-year plan to land Brady and more

Osaka becomes world's highest-earning female athlete

Japan's Naomi Osaka has surpassed Serena Williams as the world's highest-paid female athlete, raking in $37.4 million in prize money and endorsements over the last year, according to Forbes. The 22-year-old twice Grand Slam champion's total is the most ever earned by a female athlete in a 12-month period.

Bucs GM had two-year plan to land Brady

Landing Tom Brady was a monumental success borne of an even more substantial mission executed by general manager Jason Licht and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Licht said Thursday night in an ESPN interview that landing Brady was possible because the Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians as head coach in 2019.

Adams, Jets at impasse on contract talks

The ongoing saga between the New York Jets and Jamal Adams has hit an impasse, and the star safety is not happy about it, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. The sides reportedly have had several discussions since last month's draft, but the sticking point remains timing.

Coates says Tokyo Games face 'real problems' due to COVID-19

Tokyo Games organizers face "real problems" staging the Olympics next year as coronavirus infections continue to soar, senior international Olympic official John Coates said. Coates, Australia's Olympic chief and head of the International Olympic Committee's inspectorate for Tokyo, said organizers had to assume there would be no vaccine for COVID-19, or none in sufficient quantity, in time for the Games.

Tokyo 2020 logo satire pulled after furore

A media association has withdrawn its coronavirus-themed parody of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics logo after the local organizing committee called it offensive and a violation of copyright. The Foreign Correspondents' Club Japan had published on its website and in-house magazine a design adding protrusions to the circular Olympics logo in imitation of a COVID-19 particle.

Redskins' Peterson bullish on quarterback Haskins

Then-rookie Dwayne Hoskins posted a 2-5 record after taking over as the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback in the middle of last season, but teammate Adrian Peterson expects improvement from the Ohio State product in 2020. "I want to see him blossom. I'm expecting big things from him," Peterson said Thursday in a conference call with reporters. "I know he's been in his book and he's working hard to be that leader that we need him to be.

World Tour to resume with Taipei Open in September, says BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced a new 2020 tournaments calendar on Friday with the World Tour set to return with the Taipei Open from Sept. 1-6. Tournaments in New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and India have been rescheduled, while the season resumes in August with two BWF Tour Super 100 events in Hyderabad (Aug. 11-16) and Lingshui (Aug. 25-30).

Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78

Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan, who coached the Utah Jazz for 23 seasons and led them to two NBA finals, died on Friday due to complications from Parkinson's disease, his former team said. He was 78. "Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz," the team said in a statement. "He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss.

Australian great Cooper dies at 83

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper, who won four Grand Slam singles titles in the 1950s, died after a long battle with illness on Friday. He was 83. Part of a cohort of champions coached by Harry Hopman, Cooper won the Australian championship, Wimbledon and U.S. Nationals in 1958, one of only 11 men to claim three Grand Slam crowns in a calendar year.

Depth in men's tennis stronger than for a decade says Cilic

With a wave of fast-maturing young players ready to challenge the established greats of the game for Grand Slam honors, Marin Cilic says men's tennis will be stronger than it has been for a decade when the coronavirus shutdown ends. While Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafa Nadal have won the last 13 majors between them Cilic says the likes of Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are getting closer to breaking the hegemony.