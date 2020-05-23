Report: Seahawks reach deal with RB Hyde

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 04:09 IST
The Seattle Seahawks and running back Carlos Hyde reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $4 million, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The agreement came after the Seahawks' contract talks with running back Devonta Freeman reportedly "hit a standstill," according to the Seattle Times.

Hyde, 28, recorded career-high totals in carries (245) and rushing yards (1,070) to go along with six touchdowns last season with the Houston Texans. The Seahawks would mark the sixth team for Hyde since he was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He played four seasons with the 49ers (2014-17) before splitting the 2018 season between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hyde signed a one-year, $2.8 million with the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2019 before being traded to the Texans for tackle Martinas Rankin prior to the season. The Seahawks have a full crew of running backs already under contract and are considered bringing back Marshawn Lynch, per reports.

Chris Carson is the lead back with Rashaad Penny, a 2018 first-round pick who could start the season on the physically unable to perform list due to a serious knee injury, and 2020 fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas joining Travis Homer among the team's backups. --Field Level Media

