Neuer eyeing home Champions League final with Bayern after contract extension

Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is hoping to lead the club in home Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in 2022.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:04 IST
Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is hoping to lead the club in home Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in 2022. The German international has extended his contract with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich till 2023, the club had announced on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the table with 58 points in 26 games. "I am convinced by our team and the whole club and I am sure we will be playing successful football throughout the coming years," Goal.com quoted Neuer as saying.

"Of course, we have some goals we can reach within this current season. We have a good team for the next few years and it is a lot of fun working for FC Bayern, also as a captain. This is also my job and I want to continue until 2023," he added. Neuer is hopeful Bayern can complete the treble and has an eye on May 2022, when the Champions League final comes to his home stadium ten years after their penalty shoot-out defeat to Chelsea on the same stage at the same venue.

"You start every year from the beginning, of course, wanting to win it all. There is now the championship to win this year and we are still in every competition. But right now it is a different situation for us and everyone has to adjust to the current situation, not only us football players," the 34-year-old said. "One of our big goals for the next few years is definitely having the chance to play a home Champions League final like we did in 2012. 2022 will be another European final in Munich, which is a great incentive for me and the whole team. It would be a dream for us all to be able to reach this final at home," he added.

Neuer joined FC Bayern in the summer of 2011 and since then has been voted World's Best Goalkeeper four times. In 2014, he was chosen as the European and World Athlete of the Year. He has won seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB Cups, the Champions League as part of the treble in 2013, and the Club World Cup. He also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014. (ANI)

