De Kock to lead Brad Hogg's current world Test XI, Kohli misses out

India skipper Virat Kohli was not named by former Australia spinner Brad Hogg in his current world Test XI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 17:19 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli was not named by former Australia spinner Brad Hogg in his current world Test XI. The former Australian spinner chose Quinton de Kock to lead his side. However, the wicket-keeper batsman has still not been named as the skipper of South Africa's Test side.

In his side, Hogg named four players from India--Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Mohammed Shami. Hogg has also not named any player from England in his current world Test XI.

"In 15 innings, and he has managed to go past the score of 30 just four times, this is the reason Kohli is not in my side," Hogg said on his YouTube channel while naming his current world Test XI. Brad Hogg's current world Test XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton de Kock (c), Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.

"I just love the way Mayank plays his cover drives and how he plays the pull shot, he has been very consistent, I have also chosen Rohit as he is very relaxed, at number three, I have chosen Marnus Labuschagne," Hogg said. "Babar Azam made a hundred against Australia in Brisbane last year, it is very hard for visiting teams to perform well at Brisbane, at number six, I have chosen Ajinkya Rahane, he is always going under the radar, he had the most consistent seasons," he added.

In the ICC Test rankings, Virat Kohli is ranked at the second spot, while the first position is held by Australia's Steve Smith. In terms of team rankings, Australia is ranked at the top position, while India is in the third spot.

India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year. The Virat Kohli-led side is at the top spot of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings while Australia is in second place. (ANI)

