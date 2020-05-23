Left Menu
Development News Edition

Setien keen on Neymar Barca return

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:15 IST
Setien keen on Neymar Barca return

Barcelona coach Quique Setien says he would love to coach Neymar and would be "delighted" if the Brazilian returns to the club from Paris Saint-Germain. Barca tried to re-sign Neymar last year but were unable to agree a deal with French champions PSG, whom he joined for a world-record fee of 222 million euros ($264 million at the time) in 2017.

An agreement may even harder to strike this summer given the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, although reportedly Barcelona could offer players in exchange. "I would love to be able to coach him some day," said Setien, speaking to beIN Sport on Friday night. "We are talking about an exceptional level. Fortunately I have already fulfilled one of my dreams, which was to coach (Lionel) Messi but I would be delighted if Neymar comes." Neymar previously formed a successful attacking trio with Luis Suarez and Messi at Barcelona but the future of Suarez is uncertain.

The 33-year-old has not played since January when he underwent surgery on an injury to his right knee, and Setien admitted he needs more time to regain full fitness with La Liga due to restart from its coronavirus-enforced suspension in the middle of next month. Asked if Suarez was fully fit, Setien said: "No, I think he's in a good condition and has been working with the group. But we see that he lacks a bit of confidence.

"He underwent an operation and after two months I would say he's still recovering. But it's clear that soon (he will be ready), I don't know whether it will be two, three or four weeks." Barcelona sit top of the table, two points ahead of Real Madrid. La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the preferred date for the season to resume is June 12 but the restart will depend on the Spanish health authorities.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson resists calls to sack Cummings over 400 km lockdown drive

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted calls on Saturday from opposition parties to sack adviser Dominic Cummings after he travelled 400 km 250 miles to northern England while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms.Cummings, who mastermin...

Karnataka Minister assures to provide transport to migrant labourers at govt expense

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday interacted with migrant workers at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru and assured to provide them with transportation at government expense. This came after long queues were seen at Pa...

Railways to use 50% of converted isolation coaches to operate Shramik Special trains

The railways on Saturday said 50 per cent of its 5,213 isolation coaches meant for coronavirus patients will now be used to run Shramik Special trains. PTI had on Friday reported that the railway board in an order dated May 21 allowed 60 ...

COVID death toll in Delhi mounts to 231; 591 fresh cases take total to 12,910

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounted to 231, while 591 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the city to 12,910, authorities said. The city recorded the highest spike in fresh cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020