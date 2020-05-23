Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICA shortlists 36 needy players for financial help, ex-India pacer Govindraj in category B

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:50 IST
ICA shortlists 36 needy players for financial help, ex-India pacer Govindraj in category B
"The ICA is thankful to all and especially to some of the iconic retired Indian international cricketers," Malhotra, himself a former player, said. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has shortlisted 36 needy players, including former India pacer Devraj Govindraj, for offering financial assistance as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Govindraj, 73, was part of the Indian team's historic Test series wins in England and the West Indies in 1971 when Sunil Gavaskar had announced his arrival with a mountain of runs.

The pacer, who has 190 wickets from 93 first-class matches, however, did not get to play a match. He was settled in England but moved back to India. "The ICA had received totally 52 applications (men and women) for financial assistance from retired first-class cricketers and widows. The five members of the Board of Directors of ICA approved financial assistance to 36 needy, retired cricketers/widows," the association's president Ashok Malhotra said. However, Govindraj, along with seven others (men and women) found himself in the B category, which offers the aid of Rs 80000 per person.

A total of 20 people (11 men and 9 women), including former UP and Delhi players, are in category A, which offers Rs 1 lakh, while the third category features eight with an amount of Rs 60000 per person. "It was very heartening to see a large number of men and women members/well-wishers contributing generously to the fund. "The ICA is thankful to all and especially to some of the iconic retired Indian international cricketers," Malhotra, himself a former player, said.

He said the applications were thoroughly scrutinised and discussed extensively and approvals were done keeping in mind the financial and health conditions of the applicant. Apart from that, age and the applicant's current financial assistance was also considered. As of May 15, the ICA generated Rs 57 lakh to help former cricketers who are struggling for funds amid the health crisis.

Greats like Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among the ones who have made financial contributions to the cause. As many as 1750 former cricketers are registered with the ICA, India's first-ever players' association which came into being last year on the recommendation of the Lodha Committee.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Goa's active COVID-19 cases rise to 39

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by one to 55 on Saturday after a man who came by road from Maharashtra tested positive for novel coronavirus, state health secretary Nila Mohanan said. However, the number of active cases is 39 ...

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out about three years ago. The massive success of all the previous seasons augmented the demand for Season 9 and fans are passionately waiting for its positive confirmation. Read further to know more.If rum...

Rouhani says Iran to retaliate over any U.S. 'trouble' for Venezuela-bound tankers

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Saturday of retaliatory measures against the United States if Washington caused problems for tankers carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela, the semi-official news agency Mehr reported.If our tankers i...

Eminent pulmonologist Dr J N Pande dies

Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, an eminent pulmonologist and former head of the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, died at his residence on Saturda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020