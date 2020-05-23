Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-French Open organisers working with authorities to avoid US Open clash

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:40 IST
Tennis-French Open organisers working with authorities to avoid US Open clash
Earlier this month, the French tennis federation said it was in talks with the ATP, WTA and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) over a revised calendar for the season. Image Credit: ANI

French Open director Guy Forget said he was working hand in hand with tennis authorities to make sure the dates of the claycourt Grand Slam tournament and those of the U.S. Open do not clash, adding that Flushing Meadows would make an announcement next month. The French Open had originally been due to start on Sunday, but the new coronavirus crisis forced organisers to postpone the start to Sept. 20, one week after the scheduled final of the U.S. Open, leading to criticism within the tennis world.

Earlier this month, the French tennis federation said it was in talks with the ATP, WTA and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) over a revised calendar for the season. "The official announcement has not been made yet. It (the French Open) will probably be between the end of September and the beginning of October. We've been working closely with the ATP, the WTA and the ITF to make a global announcement on what the circuit will be like until the end of the year," Forget told French radio Europe 1 on Saturday.

"There are so many question marks. The city of New York is more affected by coronavirus than France. They also have a lot of organisation problems, they will make an announcement mid-June to say how it's going to be like for the U.S. Open." Meanwhile, Forget is confident the French Open will be played in good conditions.

"We'll see how the situation is in a couple of months. We will adapt to what the government will say. We have to be ambitious and optimistic," he said. France has banned events involving 5,000 or more people until the end of August.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Gaza reports 1st virus-related death amid fears of outbreak

The crowded Gaza Strip recorded its first death from the coronavirus on Saturday, officials said, amid fears an outbreak could paralyze the territorys already overstretched health care system. The Palestinian health ministry said the deceas...

Eminent pulmonologist Dr J N Pande dies

Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, an eminent pulmonologist and former head of the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, died at his residence on Saturda...

FinMin not considering calamity cess on GST

The Finance Ministry is not considering imposition of calamity cess on the GST as businesses are grappling with low sales and declining demand, sources said. Reports had earlier said that the central government is considering a calamity ce...

Goa's active COVID-19 cases rise to 39

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by one to 55 on Saturday after a man who came by road from Maharashtra tested positive for novel coronavirus, state health secretary Nila Mohanan said. However, the number of active cases is 39 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020