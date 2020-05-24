Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 13:29 IST
Sports News Roundup: NBA in talks to resume season at Disney World; Djokovic announces Balkan region series and more
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

French Open organizers working with authorities to avoid U.S. Open clash

French Open director Guy Forget said he was working hand in hand with tennis authorities to make sure the dates of the claycourt Grand Slam tournament and those of the U.S. Open do not clash, adding that Flushing Meadows would make an announcement next month. The French Open had originally been due to start on Sunday, but the new coronavirus crisis forced organizers to postpone the start to Sept. 20, one week after the scheduled final of the U.S. Open, leading to criticism within the tennis world.

Sport-On this day: Born May 25, 1979: Jonny Wilkinson, English rugby player

Only Jonny Wilkinson, as a 24-year-old who had just landed the last-gasp drop goal that spectacularly won the 2003 Rugby World Cup for England, could immediately think: "Oh well, can't top that, my career's going to be all downhill from here." Only Wilkinson could, when asked in a news conference during that tournament if he was "turning into a basket case", ponder, then give a long and reasoned answer suggesting that all things considered, he probably was.

NBA in talks to resume season at Disney World

The NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company about restarting its suspended season at Disney World in Florida in late July after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league said on Saturday. The potential plan would see the league hold games at a single site, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a sprawling athletic complex inside the Orlando resort that has three arenas, hotels and would allow the league to limit outside exposure.

Fury hopes to 'give fans what they want' with Joshua showdown

Tyson Fury said he was eager to give British boxing fans what they want by fighting Anthony Joshua for the undisputed world heavyweight title but he said the duo must focus on their immediate opponents to make such a match happen. Fury won the WBC title in Las Vegas three months ago with a seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder. Joshua defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO titles.

Djokovic announces Balkan region series, Thiem joins

With professional tennis shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic, world number one Novak Djokovic is bringing together some of the world's top tennis players for a series of matches to run from June 13-July 5 in the Balkan region. All pro tennis tours were suspended in early March and will not return before August as countries went into lockdown and closed borders to contain the spread of the virus.

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Sutton dies at 84

Legendary Oklahoma State coach and recently named Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton died Saturday night at his home in South Tulsa, Okla. He was 84. Sutton's family told The Oklahoman that Sutton died of natural causes, surrounded by his three sons and their families, including nine grandchildren. Stadium shuttered? No problem.

Rent your Field of Dreams on Airbnb

U.S. professional sports may be on hold during the pandemic, but anybody with $1,500 can rent a minor league baseball stadium in Florida on Airbnb to create their own experience. The waterfront home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, a team co-owned by two-time Masters golf champion Bubba Watson, has been mostly empty after coronavirus lockdowns forced Minor League Baseball to suspend its season, which had been due to begin in April.

Alonso is a virtual winner at Indianapolis as Andretti debuts

Fernando Alonso won at Indianapolis, in the virtual world at least, on Saturday in a field featuring 80-year-old U.S. great Mario Andretti and a cast of Indy 500 winners and Formula One champions. The Spaniard, who will return to the Indianapolis oval for real in August to try to win the 500 and become only the second driver to seal the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport', beat Jenson Button by 0.037 seconds.

Reports: Moretti leaving Texas Tech to play in Italy

Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti is leaving the school to play professionally in his home country of Italy, according to multiple reports on Saturday. Sportando reported Moretti will sign a multi-year deal with Olimpia Milano of Serie A. European agent Misko Raznatovic announced Saturday that Moretti would be his client.

Nationals players shoot down virtual World Series ring ceremony

The Washington Nationals said on Saturday they have altered plans for a virtual World Series championship ring ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic after players expressed a preference to receive the jewelry in person. The Nationals, who beat the Houston Astros last October to win their maiden World Series title, will still go ahead with the unveiling design of the ring on Sunday as part of a weekend that includes the release of a documentary about their 2019 season.

