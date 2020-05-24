Left Menu
Zaha has Neymar kind of ability, says Yannick Bolasie

Former Crystal Palace forward Yannick Bolasie believes that striker Wilfried Zaha has abilities similar to star player Neymar.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-05-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 15:59 IST
Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha. (Photo/Wilfried Zaha Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Crystal Palace forward Yannick Bolasie believes that striker Wilfried Zaha has abilities similar to star player Neymar. Bolasie who has played with Zaha for Palace said that he has improved a lot in every season and proved his skills.

"I think I would have taught him some things, to be honest, some little things he would have taken from my book. When I said Wilf has a Neymar kind of ability, people were like: 'Nah, nah, nah,' but then they started looking and saying: 'Actually, he does'," Bolasie told Palace's official website. "Every season for me, he's come out and proved he's got better. Just in different types of ways. He's setting up teammates, setting up people to score, he's releasing passes quicker than I've seen him release passes before," he added.

Zaha and Bolasie formed a formidable attacking partnership at Selhurst Park, their skilful dribbling providing no end of headaches for opposition defenders. "I'm seeing an improvement in his whole game, he's not just this dribbler that everyone thinks he is; he can see a pass and a through ball," Bolasie said.

Bolasie left Crystal Palace for Everton in 2016 and is now on loan at Sporting Lisbon, following temporary spells with Aston Villa and Anderlecht. Despite his absence, he and Zaha remain very close. "Since then [meeting], we've had a close bond. I know his brothers," he said. (ANI)

