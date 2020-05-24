Left Menu
Hummels to return, Sancho uncertain to take on Bayern Munich

Ahead of the clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund's defender Mats Hummels will recover from an achilles problem while forward Jadon Sancho is not yet guaranteed to take the field.

24-05-2020
Borussia Dortmund logo. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund's defender Mats Hummels will recover from an achilles problem while forward Jadon Sancho is not yet guaranteed to take the field. Hummels had to be withdrawn at half-time in Dortmund's 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday, Emre Can replaced him from the bench.Matcs

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc later revealed the World Cup winner was suffering from a long-standing issue. "I spoke briefly to the doctor. Mats has a complaint with his achilles tendon. He has had this from training for a long time. But we hope that he can play again on Tuesday," Goal.com quoted Zorc as saying.

Head coach Lucien Favre added: "I can't tell if he will play or not. I hope that he will be back on Tuesday." On the other hand, Sancho's involvement in the crunch top-of-the-table clash is also in some doubt despite an impressive cameo at Wolfsburg.

"He's only been training with the team for 10 days. That is not much. I can't say for sure if he will play on Tuesday," Favre said. Dortmund are placed at the second place four points behind of table-toppers Bayern Munich.

Dortmund and Bayern have won their all games since the resumption of Bundesliga after the coronavirus-enforced break. Both the teams will now face each other at Signal Iduna Park on May 26. (ANI)

